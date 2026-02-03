FC Rabotnicki Signs Goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa

Share Facebook

SKOPJE, North Macedonia – CameroonOnline.ORG | FC Rabotnicki has officially confirmed the signing of Cameroonian goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa. The 30-year-old joins the club as a free agent to compete in the Macedonian First League.

Professional Background

Ondoa brings significant international and European experience to the squad. A product of the Barcelona youth system, his career includes stints at:

Sevilla Atletico (Spain)

KV Oostende (Belgium)

RFS (Latvia)

Most notably, Ondoa has been a regular fixture for the Cameroon National Team, where he played a key role in their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations victory.

Terms of Arrival

The goalkeeper arrives in Skopje following a period without a club. He was previously with the Latvian side RFS but has been a free agent since parting ways with them in the summer.

Ondoa will now join the team at the Toše Proeski Arena as they continue their current league campaign. The addition is expected to provide veteran depth and competition within the club’s goalkeeping department.