Franceâ€™s Louis Berger to build cantilever bridge linking Cameroon, Nigeria

Journal du Cameroun | The French Company Louis Berger has announced that it has been entrusted with building the cantilever bridge on the Cross River in Ekok/Mfum, border between Cameroon and Nigeria.

Worth $ 1.7 million and financed by a joint loan from the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Development Fund, the structure will have two traffic lanes.

With a length of about 403 meters, a span of 150 meters and some 1.4 kilometers of access roads, the new bridge, part of the Transport Facilitation Program in the Bamenda-Enugu Road Corridor, will replace the single-track suspension currently connecting the two countries, which low capacity to absorb traffic is at the origin of long tails on both sides of the border.

The work, which will last over 18 months including a 12-month guaranteed against defects, includes project management, construction supervision, and construction management training.

In Cameroon, Louis Berger had already, for an envelope of more than 5.2 billion CFA, supervised the project to modernize training stadiums in YaoundÃ©, which hosted continental football tournaments.