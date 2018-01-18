Francis Ngannou Could Realize Rags-to-Riches Dream with Title Win at UFC 220

Bleacher Report | Francis Ngannou believes it’s a matter of destiny.

He will be UFC heavyweight champion.

The 6’4″, 262-pound knockout artist from Cameroon believes it with the placid, yet unshakable certainty of a man who has already survived the worst things in life.

From the abject poverty of his youth to living homeless on the streets of Paris in his late 20s, Ngannou has pursued the dream of combat sports stardom fueled largely on his own steadfast self belief.

This Saturday at UFC 220, he gets his chance to prove himself right.

Standing in Ngannou’s way is champion Stipe Miocic, the hard-hitting Cleveland native who also has a lot to fight for. Since winning the belt in May 2016, Miocic has brought a modicum of stability to the perennially problematic UFC heavyweight division.

History, however, is not on the American’s side. In the entire life of the UFC’s 265-pound title, no one has ever successfully defended it more than twice. A win here not only makes Miocic’s bones as a dominant champion, it immediately forges him as an all-time great.

USAToday–In twenty years of the UFC heavyweight title, no one has defended the crown three times. . And yet Stipe Miocic is on the cusp of pulling off that elusive third defense and he seems to be rather under-appreciated by the UFC’s ravenous fanbase. #mma pic.twitter.com/BvPhEjNXQa — The 1•1•2 (@SocailNews) January 17, 2018

On paper, the tandem of Miocic and Ngannou make up one of the most enticing heavyweight title matchups in UFC history.

Depending on how it goes at TD Garden in Boston, their scrap may well take its place on the relatively short list of memorable championship fights in the UFC’s most beleaguered weight class.

Don’t tell that to Ngannou, though. He’s expecting a wipe-out victory rather than a war and has been dismissive of Miocic’s chances leading up to the bout.

“He’s the champion because the real champ wasn’t there,” Ngannou said recently, via MMAjunkie’s John Morgan and Ken Hathaway. “Now the real champ is on the way, and [Miocic] is not going to be the champion [for] long.”

That sentiment is shared by some observers. Miocic is going off as the slight underdog, according to OddsShark, and Ngannou’s stupefying KO of Alistair Overeem a bit more than a month ago at UFC 218 is still so fresh that his rise to the crown has started to seem inevitable.

