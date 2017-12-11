French group Le Duff opens its first restaurant Brioche Dorée in Douala

Business in Cameroon | The restaurant chain Brioche Dorée, controlled by the French group Le Duff, which was announced since 2016, was finally launched on December 5, 2017, in Cameroon.

The restaurant is located inside Carrefour’s mall in Douala, good sources revealed. Indeed, alongside CFAO Retail whose “club des marques” (brands club) it joined in 2015, Le Duff partnered with Carrefour.

In the framework of Le Duff’s expansion plans in Africa, four Brioche Dorée will be opened in Cameroon. Under these plans, the group aims to open 30 restaurants in 7 African countries (Cameroon, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Congo, Gabon, Ghana, and DRC) in the next 10 years.

Brioche Dorée boasts of being the leading French fast-food with over 500 restaurants in the world and more than 125,000 sandwiches sold daily.