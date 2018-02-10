Gov’t signs deal to extend Cameroon – Chad railway network

Journal du Cameroun | The Government of Cameroon and that of Chad have signed an aide-memoire with the African Development Bank (AfDB) to extend the railway network linking Ngaoundere in Cameroon and Djamena in Chad.

The signing ceremony chaired by Cameroon’s Minister of Transport, Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o was done in the presence of the Director General of Cooperation and Regional Integration, Charles Assamba Ongondo .

During the signing ceremony, Charles Assamba Ongondo explained that the document is in relation to feasibility studies carried out ahead of the construction of the railway linking both towns. He said the three signatories had earlier on, in consultation with the Cameroon – Chad Railway Commission, agreed to carry out feasibility studies for the railway.

He noted that the board ofAfDB will after today’s signing, go through the file and decided if they will go on with financing the project.

Minister Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o on his part also indicated that the aide-memoire will be presented in the next board meeting of the Cameroon – Chad Railway Commission.

The railway extension is expected to cover a distance of 900km. The project will be financed to the tune of close to 5000 billion CFAF.

This will add up to the transport networks linking up Cameroon and Chad.