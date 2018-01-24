Issa Tchiroma dismisses dialogue with Anglophone « terrorists »

Journal du Cameroun | At a time when there is an outright cry for dialogue as a solution to the Anglophone crisis that has prolonged for close to two years, the Minister of Communication Issa Tchiroma Bakary has poured more fuel into fire by categorically stating there will be no dialogue with those he calls « terrorists ».
The Anglophone crisis is weighing down on Cameroon and there is the urgent need for dialogue as prescribed by the United Nations.
The number of attacks and clashes between security forces and fighters keep increasing in the North West and South West regions, as well as acts of violence alleged to have been committed as part of a military response.
The idea of ??a dialogue has, moreover, been advocated by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya. He has made this known on the social media on several occasions. “Only a frank dialogue can find and bring lasting solutions to problems,” he said in a post on his Facebook page last November.
However, he and his government seem not to be on the same wave length when it comes to calls for an inclusive dialogue. The Minister of Communication Issa Tchiroma Bakary categorically dismissed any form of dialogue with what he called “terrorists” in a recent interview with French television channel France 24.
“How do you want to ask the Cameroonian government to sit on a table with a population whose purpose is to amputate part of our territory?,” Tchiroma asked.
“It has not been seen anywhere in the world, it cannot happen in Cameroon. We do not negotiate with those who want to amputate part of our territory to build a hypothetical Republic,”Tchiroma said firmly.
I expected nothing more or less from this fool. The entire country would be amputated soon. “Amputate part of ‘our’ territory”… Who is/ are the ‘our’. The same people your insane soldiers are slaughtering every day under your watchful eyes.
NO GENUINE DIALOGUE NO ISLAND OF PEACE
A GUERRA CONTINUA
If history is any guide, all i.e. 100%) wars on planet earth always end with a dialogue.
Biya’s war will also end with a dialogue whether Biya wants it or not.
LRC can NEVER EVER defeat Southern Cameroonians in SC. The losses of LRC are extremely high. The corpses are buried in secret since state burials have been scrapped. France has donated thousands of body bags.
LRC negotiated with Boko Haram. She even used taxpayers money to pay ransoms to the terrorists. The same LRC is talking that she will not negotiate with “terrorists”.
Who are really the “terrorists” if I may ask???
1. People who are attacked in the land of their ancestors or
2. the attackers who leave their own country to attack people in their country????
The answer is very simple:
Conventional wisdom has it that terrorists are the people who left their country, crossed the mungo river and attacked Southern Cameroonians in SC.
It is worth noting that LRC does not have the monopoly to determine who a terrorist is or is not.
1. Dictator Josef Wissarionowitsch Stalin vowed that the Soviet Union will remain “one and indivisible” ad infinitum. However, the dissolution of the USSR in 1991 resulted in the creation of 15 independent countries.
2. Dictator Josip Broz Tito promised that Yugoslavia will remain “one and indivisible” forever. Today we know that he was only day-dreaming
3. Dictator Umar al-Baschir swore that Sudan was “one and indivisible”. Today we know that he was simply playing to the gallery.
4. Dictator Mengistu Haile Mariam pledged that Ethiopia will remain “one and indivisible”. Today Eritrea is an independent country
5. Dictator Edvard Beneš swore that Czechoslovakia will remain “one and indivisible”. Today there are Czech Republic and slovakia as independent couintries
6. Dictator Suharto vowed that Indonesia will remain “one and indivisible “. However, today East Timor is an independent state.
7. Dictator Biya is now swearing that his LRC will remain “one and indivisible”. His apologists send motions of support for the ignorance of Biya.
The hereinabove examples prove that it is IMPOSSIBLE to use the army to keep a country “one and indivisible”.
Southern Cameroonians should simply ignore the “one and indivisible” bla bla bla of LRC and continue with the struggle to liberate themselves from the evil hands of LRC.
LRC knows that the Union between SC and LRC has failed but they do not want to accept this fact.
The informal union is FINITO plain and simple
Chiroma bagarri is the creator of boko-haram in Cameroon. This was a northern rebellion that started by chiroma in 2005 and it was meant to be operational in 2010 but their plan went astray after bagarri was appointed minister. Being the opportunist that he is, he abandon his principles for crumbs. This insurgency without direction morphed into what will call boko-haram today in Cameroon. What is quite glaring is that thier modus operandi is different from the Nigerian boko. The Cameroun boko kidnap for money while the Nigerian boko kidnap for ideological reasons. Reasons why amadou Ali’s wife was released because the kidnappers were well-known and money changed hands. Saying the govment does not talk to terrorist when there is a terrorist member within the government is rather strange.
Someone tell this Biya lapdog that what happen in Zimbabwe leading to the toppling of Gabriel Mugabe had not been seen anywhere in the world also. Where there’s no vision, people perish.
As Frantz Fanon puts it, the land remains the most valuable commodity for a colonized people and the colonialists must be purged out by any means necessary.
If the Biya regime, his lapdog Tchiroma and their killing machine are assuming we will let the slaughtering of our people go so easily then they must come out of their illusion. The only conceivable dialogue at this point is to agree on the terms of separation and lay foundations for the referendum in the presence of a credible third party. Arresting the leaders will never contain the resolve of 8 Million people. The war continues.
AH AH clown I thought you were already independent. What referendum are you still begging for ? Anyway back to your inability to comprehend simple geopolitical issues, since you are that strong and determined, why don’t you organize that referendum by yourself? The Catalan you so much love to quote did just that . Dummy dum dum . Like I have already said all you punks are just attention craving who*e, you want that Beti hug and acceptance. Pathetic
This ugly nonentity with your black heart beneath the soles of your fat ugly Backa toes still think we are joking. The war your resocrucian warlord declares on Ambazonia has consumed more BIR terrorists than the 3 year running war on Boko Haram. We will bury your brutal army and leave the rest of their slain corpses for the worms and birds if they do not cross the mungo and head back their forest enclave. Monkey. What happened to the warrant of arrests? Bribery is all your forte cryptic entities. You might infiltrate our refugees with your fake defectors and corrupt the DSS to abduct our people but our legal approach shall humiliate you all. The answer to the Anglophone question must be heard this time. Check out why the Commonwealth parliamentary head is coming to your junta again. Pig
After endless dribbling from North Korea, the bureaucratic UN finally mustered courage and started imposing tough sanctions on that Pariah state. People will soon get fed up with murder committed with orders from a dictator that has been in power for more than three decades. Tchiroma is only shooting himself in the foot, as the option of going in for a referendum is dangling over his and his master’s head. The rejection of dialogue is a sign that the “ terrorists” have rubbed the Tchiromas of the world the wrong way, so they are inconsolable! It’s a bad dream to think you want to wipe off the map of the world the Ejaghams on the Cameroonian side , in order for them not to link up with those on the Nigerian side. The holding of Amba leaders and feet dragging about dialogue is all about this
YOU are not making any sense pathetic clown , lol at referendum dangling over anybody head ah ah, joker, is the same way school year cancelation from Unesco was dangling as well? Or the same way the UNSG was coming to impose sanctions ? Your deftness really has no known limits, I wonder why an alleged independent country is still begging for a referendum from a so called dictator, I wonder why a so called determined people are literally begging the entire world to help them ah ah now North Korea yup well why are you worried about then the UN when they deem it needed will impose so called sanctions on Cameroon I’m rolling on the floor this is what happens when imbeciles find their way on the internet, I told you already Cameroon is too important so never secession from the UN or anybody
China man, so you want a referendum now? From war to referendum? Amnesia na helele…Idriss D has asked ur French bros to ferry their base to France.
What abt that, village boi?
Thank you Tchiroma. Don’t mind the biafrais, Cameroon will remain one and keeping the integrity of the country is your task. No matter what it takes . We are 100% behind you.
If I were a VERY PATRIOTIC Cameroonian like you, I would rather prefer to be ruled by a young dynamic and courageous Biafran than an old decomposing but yet living Swiss Corpse.
If the government can discuss with a tertorist like you who was implicated in the 1984 coup why can they not discuss with Amglophones who have a legitimate problem?Did you not spend many years in kondengui prison as a terrorist and today you are a minister?Stop making useless noise ,
What you are saying is a nonsense.
A normal government will never sit down and discuss with terrorists. Never happened anywhere in the word and will not start with Cameroon.
Now Cameroon has discussions with so-called anglophones as it does with other Cameroonians.
Regarding Shiroma, he was never a terrorist; I do believe he was in jail for supposedly taking part in an attempted coup, so that is diferent
As Anglophones we are born warriors.
We are happy to let francophones take our land but they must defeat us in a war first.
What shall we tell our ancestors if we die without a fight?
The Pinguiss’ of this world must get used to it. The Tigers have said it: An eye for an eye.
This Mbororoman called Tchiroma thinks Biya has forgiven him for his part in the failed coup of 1984. He is a Nigeria FROM THE NORTH and knows that. Coward of the cowardice. Think twice b4 Biya gets ride of you soon. Biya’s claimed son said General Elokobi is a terrorist and you confirmed it.. how foolish
Your country must not be oblivious to concomitant danger around, outside and ahead because of what your senile president fails to do rightly in the first place.
Tchiroma’s word in quote.
How do you want to ask the Cameroonian government to sit on a table with a population whose purpose is to amputate part of our territory?,” Tchiroma asked.
Which territory is brother Tchiroma referring to in this regard? i guess not the annexed territory of the SC that existed before and after LRC gained independence on 1st January 1960, before the unification in disguise.
The fact that, he Tchiroma acknowledges that there exist a people with population whose ideology is different, their right to self-determination should be respected also. Oga minista, abi no bi so.
Dialogue is good if only the
government will bury its ugly head in shame to honor it. The people of the SC are not asking for much, if they demand for good governance, infrastructural development, right to be identified and be respected as Anglophone, equal right as an integral part of the entity call LRC as the government may like to call it “Sovereign entity”, right to choose what system of government best suit them as people, and language to be used in their institutions and affairs, is not too much. It is a welcome idea, in such a time when the government is gradually losing its grip, presence and command in a region it claim to control. The constant raid, killing of the SC and threat to their life and rights which the government swear oath of allegiance to defend and protect, in this regard the
government of Biya has failed the Anglophone people. The government is brutal and should be regarded as the main terrorist, terrorizing the already marginalized people of the SC not to press furthermore with their demands.
Brother Brown Sugar,
Even next door Equatorial Guinea president Obiang Nguema is calling for an honest and inclusive dialogue yet the senile recluse Biya hides in his presidential palace and wait to repeat after the US embassy in his scrapyard ghetto when they remind him of the dialogue essence. The problem in Cameroon is that the 2 different peoples have 2 different approaches to leadership. While the majority Francophone recognizes the president as a ruler with absolute authority over the state and constitution, the Anglophone minority want a leadership answerable to the people and whose authority comes from their suffrage. Such 2 different approaches to citizenry; one very stupidly subjective and the other logically objective, cannot cohabit hence the need for a separation.
It is a great disappointment for our ancestors, seeing their us foolish african fight
because of culture of the oppressors.
Moliere and Shakes Pear in the tropic: Not Prosas and ideas great literature , but Weapons , dead and confusions.
Everything in Africa turn negative.
We can speak English and French: That divide us.
We have many native Tongues, religions : That divide us.
We have a young population: Send them to war or exile.
Now it is a matter of anglofous against francofou: How nice, romantic!!! But fancy that the Anglofous success in this political kwasa-kwasa, the african logical next step will be: The Northwest will fight the Southwest, now because their TRADITIONS: THat is Africa: Always looking for reason to divide.THAT IS
Yep! Something is really wrong with these Africans!
The ones who are supposed to lead, the so called diasporan is even worst. Seems like the more they know or read in western universities, the dumest they get! What a people!
The foundation of any long lasting edifice needs cool, level-headed thinking, not hostile exchanges. Foul language is hardly helping resolve this statement. Nor will distorted views. But to gain sympathy from those who have “been there”, some dose of reason is called for.
Cameroonians need to revisit decree #1984/01 that changed United Republic of Cameroon to Republic of Cameroon, the dropping of one of the two stars on the national flag and the role of elected representatives in the one and indivisible parliament. Scotland has come close to leaving the UK but stopped short; London did not go calling them secessionists, terrorists, etc. Brexit came and went; Bruxelles did not go sabre-rattling after the UK. It is all about a choice, what the people want.
I do not subscribe to calling a group of people whose rights have been violated repeatedly a TERRORIST. In this case, Tchiroma shouldn’t shy away from the truth because we all know that, the government is the main terrorist, terrorizing its own people. The government must work out modalities for peace to return in SC.
The movement for dialogue must work out a trajectory of development in speed, quality and equality in the short-run to ease tension and in the long-run for good governance, economic transformation, infrastructural dev., peace and unity for all to enjoy in Cameroon.
Right on point Brown Sugar and stay blessed!