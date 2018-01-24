Issa Tchiroma dismisses dialogue with Anglophone « terrorists »

Journal du Cameroun | At a time when there is an outright cry for dialogue as a solution to the Anglophone crisis that has prolonged for close to two years, the Minister of Communication Issa Tchiroma Bakary has poured more fuel into fire by categorically stating there will be no dialogue with those he calls « terrorists ».

The Anglophone crisis is weighing down on Cameroon and there is the urgent need for dialogue as prescribed by the United Nations.

The number of attacks and clashes between security forces and fighters keep increasing in the North West and South West regions, as well as acts of violence alleged to have been committed as part of a military response.

The idea of ??a dialogue has, moreover, been advocated by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya. He has made this known on the social media on several occasions. “Only a frank dialogue can find and bring lasting solutions to problems,” he said in a post on his Facebook page last November.

However, he and his government seem not to be on the same wave length when it comes to calls for an inclusive dialogue. The Minister of Communication Issa Tchiroma Bakary categorically dismissed any form of dialogue with what he called “terrorists” in a recent interview with French television channel France 24.

“How do you want to ask the Cameroonian government to sit on a table with a population whose purpose is to amputate part of our territory?,” Tchiroma asked.

“It has not been seen anywhere in the world, it cannot happen in Cameroon. We do not negotiate with those who want to amputate part of our territory to build a hypothetical Republic,”Tchiroma said firmly.