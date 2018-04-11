Jeux du Commonwealth en Australie: huit athlètes camerounais disparaissent

L’Équipe.fr | Huit athlètes camerounais participant aux Jeux du Commonwealth en Australie, ont disparu. Leur délégation craint qu’ils ne veuillent pas rentrer au Cameroun.

Cinq boxeurs et trois haltérophiles. Parmi les athlètes camerounais présents à Gold Coast en Australie pour participer aux Jeux du Commonwealth, huit d’entre eux sont introuvables a annoncé mercredi leur délégation, qui craint que les athlètes ne veuillent pas rentrer du fait des combats opposant l’armée et les séparatistes anglophones depuis plusieurs mois au Cameroun.

«Leurs coéquipiers nous ont dit qu’ils étaient partis. Nous n’avons aucune idée d’où ils se trouvent », a précisé l’attaché de presse de la délégation, qui a prévenu la police australienne. « On aimerait qu’ils se fassent plaisir tout en respectant la loi.

A third of the Cameroon team is missing from Commonwealth Games Village, the chef de mission confirms https://t.co/WpJK6uVKhk pic.twitter.com/nKVkpe2SRP

— ABC Brisbane (@abcbrisbane) April 11, 2018