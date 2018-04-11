Jeux du Commonwealth en Australie: huit athlètes camerounais disparaissent

L’Équipe.fr | Huit athlètes camerounais participant aux Jeux du Commonwealth en Australie, ont disparu. Leur délégation craint qu’ils ne veuillent pas rentrer au Cameroun.
Cinq boxeurs et trois haltérophiles. Parmi les athlètes camerounais présents à Gold Coast en Australie pour participer aux Jeux du Commonwealth, huit d’entre eux sont introuvables a annoncé mercredi leur délégation, qui craint que les athlètes ne veuillent pas rentrer du fait des combats opposant l’armée et les séparatistes anglophones depuis plusieurs mois au Cameroun.
«Leurs coéquipiers nous ont dit qu’ils étaient partis. Nous n’avons aucune idée d’où ils se trouvent », a précisé l’attaché de presse de la délégation, qui a prévenu la police australienne. « On aimerait qu’ils se fassent plaisir tout en respectant la loi.
A third of the Cameroon team is missing from Commonwealth Games Village, the chef de mission confirms https://t.co/WpJK6uVKhk pic.twitter.com/nKVkpe2SRP
— ABC Brisbane (@abcbrisbane) April 11, 2018
Et ceci concerne les sportifs camerounais et tous les autres », a déclaré le patron du comité organisateur des Jeux du Commonwealth Peter Beattie. Ce n’est pas la première fois que l’Australie est confrontée à l’exil de certains athlètes sur leur territoire après les compétitions sportives. En 2006, lors des Jeux du Commonwealth organisés à Melbourne, 25 sportifs de nationalités diverses étaient restés en Australie après l’expiration de leur visa.
Is any one suprise ???? Give opportunities to the youths and they will stay back home ..anything less than that expect mass Exodus .
You can’t educate us and refuse us equal opportunities and hope we will stay and watch you all crazy ball heads enjoying the goods of the land ..pure madness.
Majority Cameroonians have realized that running away from homeland into any whiteman territory will give them better economic opportunities than staying in the gutter created by the ruling class.
Why would any Average Cameroonian athlete after arriving Australia full of beautiful clean roads and streets, running water, reliable electricity, internet, hospitals etc choose to return to the filth in Douala?
Even the president who has been in government since 1963, 55 years now spends all his time in Switzerland why? Because it is a beautiful country built by hard working people not lazy corrupt government.
In 2012, 7 Cameroonians disappeared from common wealth in London, in 2018, 8 disappeared in Australia, why Cameroon at the forefront?
Citizens are a mirror of their nation.