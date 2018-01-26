Kumbo in panic after killing of gendarme officer

Journal du Cameroun | Security is on red alert in Kumbo, Bui division of the North West region of Cameroon after a gendarme officer was killed on Thursday by unknown men at a control post, local sources have confirmed.

Chief warrant officer Ngando Robert was Ngando Robert was shot in the eye an slaughtered by unknown men who seized his gun and took off, a security source says.

The identity of the attackers is yet to be established but sources point to an armed separatist group called the Banso Resistance Army who sent out warning tracts earlier in the week planning to wreck havoc on those disrespecting ghost towns.

Ngando’s colleague is presently receiving treatment at the Baptist Hospital in Kumbo after sustaining serious injuries during the attack.

The town was immdeiately sent into panic after the incident as security officers descended into the town and villages for a search operation to track the culprits.

During the operation which led the officers breaking into and searching houses indiscriminately, a suspected gun was retrieved and tons of marijuana confiscated, sources say.

Reports say many villagers jhave fled into the bush for fear of military violence while in retaliation while the Kumbo market which was supposed to hold on Thursday was completely deserted.

The tension also force students to desert schools on Thursday but the situation was calm on Friday with schools operating timidly.

This is the second gendarme killed in just under two weeks in the North West region. Last week, a gendarme officer was killed by robbers in Weh, Mecnchum division as they were pushed back in their attempt to break into a financial institution. Three suspects have since been arrested.

Unfortunately we can not publish the shocking images of the dead gendarme.