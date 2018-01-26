Kumbo in panic after killing of gendarme officer

Journal du Cameroun | Security is on red alert in Kumbo, Bui division of the North West region of Cameroon after a gendarme officer was killed on Thursday by unknown men at a control post, local sources have confirmed.
Chief warrant officer Ngando Robert was Ngando Robert was shot in the eye an slaughtered by unknown men who seized his gun and took off, a security source says.
The identity of the attackers is yet to be established but sources point to an armed separatist group called the Banso Resistance Army who sent out warning tracts earlier in the week planning to wreck havoc on those disrespecting ghost towns.
Ngando’s colleague is presently receiving treatment at the Baptist Hospital in Kumbo after sustaining serious injuries during the attack.
The town was immdeiately sent into panic after the incident as security officers descended into the town and villages for a search operation to track the culprits.
During the operation which led the officers breaking into and searching houses indiscriminately, a suspected gun was retrieved and tons of marijuana confiscated, sources say.
Reports say many villagers jhave fled into the bush for fear of military violence while in retaliation while the Kumbo market which was supposed to hold on Thursday was completely deserted.
The tension also force students to desert schools on Thursday but the situation was calm on Friday with schools operating timidly.
This is the second gendarme killed in just under two weeks in the North West region. Last week, a gendarme officer was killed by robbers in Weh, Mecnchum division as they were pushed back in their attempt to break into a financial institution. Three suspects have since been arrested.
Unfortunately we can not publish the shocking images of the dead gendarme.
Frankly I search my soul and fail to see where the solution lies to this nation’s complex problem. The ghoulish practices of Sierra Leone’s child soldiers come to mind. Who will bail Cameroon out of this mess?
Ayuk Tabe and his government are now in Cameroon.
Dumb donkey. What are they doing in Cameroon? Are they Cameroonians?
Bold face liar
Shame to the ‘Professional Cameroonian Security,” that is very Professional in mountain road blocks to collect money from road users and do uncountable corrupt deals, harrassing the population, attacking, burning and killing the people in their own land.
**** BREAKING NEWS ****
1. IP Ayuk Tabe and company are now in Mvomeka.
2. The Anglophone Question is therefore considered as resolved since the President and cabinet of SC are now captives in LRC .
3. Southern Cameroonians have been defeated by LRC since Ayuk Tabe and company are indispensable. Without them the liberation struggle cannot continue
4. Normalcy will return to Biya’s “one and indivisible” LRC
5. LRC will therefore remain “one and indivisible” forever
6. Schools will resume on Monday in order to enable pupils and students to celebrate 11 Febraury
7. GOD IS GREAT = „Allahu Akbar“
“According to reports, a school in Sangmélima in Dja-et-Lobo Division, South Region was completely burnt down Tuesday January 23, 2018. National Telegraph further gathered that a soldier was killed and others wounded same day in same town. Government authorities have received the news with shock.
A Francophone who goes by the Facebook name; Dan Eboudou Essissima writes; “Un soldat aurait été tué et une école aurait été incendiée à Sangmélima, département du Dja-et-Lobo dans la région du Sud.”
This news is incomplete without the identity of the arsonists or the grievances underlying the act. Or should we take the easy way out and speculate “terrorists” or “secessionists” the current most trendy fad?
shame to Angelo fools
disturbing the peace of our beloved father land
we shall kill all of them and occupy their territory.
they should stop and beg us BC we are lovely and caring.
they were primitive and poor but we built them sonara ,schools, hospitals etc but they want to bit the hand that feed them.
change.
may God helps us
Cameroon is one as the President his Excellence Paul Biya the most powerful president said.
Faisons tres attention, parceque je constate une radicalisation du coté dit “Francophone ” de notre pays . Tous les “Anglophones ” ne sont pas des terrorristes. Il y a une petite claque qui s’agite et fait tellement de bruits.
Le probleme de fond est réel, mais les méthodes utilisées par un petit groupe de terrorristes, ne nous laissent pas le choix de nous disassocier.
Le plus important pour l’instant est de dissourdre ces cellules terrorristes avant de revenir au dialogue.
Bien que le chef Bandit Sisiku et så bande de racaille soient à Yaoundé.
Ce n’était qu ‘une question de temps.
@PM Do not mind those fools. WE THE KAMERUNIANS WILL FEED ON THE CORPSES OF THE SO CALLED ANGLOPHONES & FRANCOPHONES. We’ll free Kamerun from the influence of those British & French slaves as our gallant soldiers once stopped french flag to be hosted high in Ngaoundere airport after removing ours & the way Douala’s population nearly lynch the former french ambassador. Also you can watch in Africa Media where we fight against fcfa. Those terrorists cannot distract us.
@Mbamois & Innobu!
The only anglophone blood you ugly big nose primordial gorilla can spill are those of your brother’s children as their mum is from the NW. You weak animals stand no chance with the brave Amba people one on one. I personally will snap off your monkey head in one uppercut KO. Amba have proven to you all that the overhyped BIR is actually the weakest military in Africa. Dorty smelling Bafia man.
WE SHALL KILL ALL OF THEM AND OCCUPY THEIR LAND YOU SAID. who is killing who problem man. so you want them to kill us and occupy our land for what reason?
Nice try! I see that the new ambazonian strategy is to ignite hatred between the so call francophones and anglophones, hope for a showdown and hence the intervention of the so called international community. Write in French next time, may be you will sound legit … Try harder.
The only solution to this crisis is for Biya to Organize a REFERANDUM for us to decide on our statehood. Of course we all know what would be the outcome. Victory is on the way.When they would have finished all the gendames still occupying our land,they Biya would sit up. I know he is not touched because those being killed mean nothing to him.
At least we are going somewhere.Bravo my guys. We need freedom.
One gendarme killed now and then and you celebrate. But they dont tell you how many of these separatist thugs are being wiped out. You should know that for one gendarme killed douzains of terrorists are burried. The Government will not tell you. So stop this madness already, before there is no young men left in SC.
Tell them that again!
They don’t get it still!
What a bunch of ignorants.
French not your forte, English Nyet! You shot your leg and exposed how inept you are from your latest posts. Didn’t know we were dealing with a thick wood abandoned in Sweden. You have no right, ability or sagacity to tell us how to get it. You and your people are French slaves. Programmed over the years to take orders, fear your leaders and demonstrate zero responsibility. You all consume what Biya feeds you as he’s programmed your thick skulls to believe it’s ok to trample on the constitution, rig elections, change the form of the state and declare it a non grata. His children have been fraudulently admitted into Enam are a victim of their circumstances and will be moulded to rule over you. We Ambazonians have had enough and I tell you again; homeland or dead. The war struggle continues
C’est un compliment pour moi si je ne métrise ni l’Anglais ni le Francais.
J’aurais étée indignée s’il s’agissait du BULU.
Pourquoi perdez vous subitement la pédale lorsqu’on change de discours et vous crache les vérités crues? N’êtes vous pas des Hommes prets à mourrir pour votre virtuelle Etat?
Pourquoi le discours d’une dame vous intrigue -t il autant?
Vous voulez destabiliser le Cameroun et croyez qu’on vous laissera faire?!
Minalmi.
Algeria refused to join this their nonsense” Cooperation of what?”. They fought and refused the easy and lazy way out.
Amba people are far too advance to take advice from those who chose voluntary slavery. If you really want to be helpful, then the best you can do is to stay quite
When any gendarme is killed,the colonial master,LRC go about and start burning houses of their colonies.
The purpose of the UN, AU etc, is to duel on climate change and refugees.
The identity of the attackers is yet to be established but sources point to an armed separatist group called the Banso Resistance Army …..
Key Word – Sources
To win, we just need the most radical leaders, not bull dogs. We have gone that far
and done that much to continue dragging feet on the real issue – look for big brother
support and arms.