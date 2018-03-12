Le délégué régional des Affaires sociales enlevé à Batibo apparaît dans une vidéo

Le360 Afrique | Dans un court enregistrement diffusé en fin de semaine dernière, Animbom Akiabom Aaron, kidnappé le 24 février, demande à sa hiérarchie de plaider sa cause auprès du gouvernement afin que sa vie soit épargnée.
Une vidéo montrant le délégué régional du ministère des Affaires sociales enlevé le mois dernier à Batibo, dans la région anglophone du Nord-Ouest, circule depuis le week-end dernier sur la Toile.
Dans cet enregistrement de moins d’une minute (59 secondes), Animbon Akiabom Aaron dit être otage de l’Ambazonian defense forces (ADF), la branche armée du mouvement séparatiste qui donne un ultimatum au gouvernement avant de l’exécuter.
L’otage implore la ministre des Affaires sociales de plaider sa cause auprès du gouvernement afin qu’il ait la vie sauve.
«Je suis Animbom Akiabom Aaron, délégué régional des Affaires sociales pour la région du Nord-Ouest. Je plaide auprès du ministre des Affaires sociales d’intervenir auprès du gouvernement pour que les dirigeants de l’Ambazonie qui ont été arrêtés et amenés à Yaoundé, soient présentés au public afin qu’on ait la preuve qu’ils sont vivants.
Je suis ici et ils ont donné 48 heures pour le faire, sinon je serai sacrifié. J’ai été kidnappé par les Ambazonian Defense Forces et je demande au ministre des Affaires sociales d’intervenir au niveau de la haute hiérarchie afin que ma vie puisse être épargnée»
, dit-il dans la vidéo en ligne depuis samedi dernier.
Le délégué régional des Affaires sociales a été kidnappé le 24 février dernier alors qu’il se rendait à des obsèques. Il est la deuxième personnalité enlevée dans la région, le sous-préfet de Batibo, dont on est toujours sans nouvelles, l’ayant été avant lui.
Enfin, signalons qu’aucune réaction officielle du gouvernement n’a été enregistrée depuis la diffusion de cette vidéo.
