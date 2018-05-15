Le FMI s’attend à un taux de croissance de 4,2% en 2018 au Cameroun

APAnews | Le Fonds monétaire international (Fmi), dont une mission séjourne au Cameroun, a indiqué, lundi, que les perspectives économiques du pays sont favorables avec un taux de croissance projeté à 4,2% en 2018, contre 3,2% l’année dernière.

Cette progression du taux de croissance va dépendre des activités économiques qui devraient se raffermir avec la remontée des cours du pétrole brut et l’accélération de la mise en œuvre du Programme des réformes économiques et financières de la Communauté économique et monétaire de l’Afrique centrale (CEMAC).

Le représentant du FMI au Cameroun, Kadima Kalonji, a expliqué que pour la grande majorité des pays de la sous-région, cette légère hausse de la croissance s’explique par le fait que ces pays se sont appuyés sur les réformes mises en place par leur gouvernement.

Sur cette base, le ministre des Finances (MINFI), Louis Paul Motazé, a rappelé que dans le cadre d’un accord triennal au titre de la Facilité élargie de crédit (FEC), le Cameroun a obtenu l’année dernière du FMI, un prêt de 450 milliards de francs CFA pour accompagner son programme de réformes économiques et financières.

S’exprimant sur la situation des économies de la sous-région, Corinne Délechat, chef de la délégation du FMI actuelle en mission au Cameroun, a invité tous ces pays à faire des efforts sur l’assainissement des dépenses publiques, la maitrise de l’endettement, la mise en place d’un environnement propice au développement du secteur privé, entre autres.