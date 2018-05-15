Le FMI s’attend à un taux de croissance de 4,2% en 2018 au Cameroun

APAnews | Le Fonds monétaire international (Fmi), dont une mission séjourne au Cameroun, a indiqué, lundi, que les perspectives économiques du pays sont favorables avec un taux de croissance projeté à 4,2% en 2018, contre 3,2% l’année dernière.
Cette progression du taux de croissance va dépendre des activités économiques qui devraient se raffermir avec la remontée des cours du pétrole brut et l’accélération de la mise en œuvre du Programme des réformes économiques et financières de la Communauté économique et monétaire de l’Afrique centrale (CEMAC).
Le représentant du FMI au Cameroun, Kadima Kalonji, a expliqué que pour la grande majorité des pays de la sous-région, cette légère hausse de la croissance s’explique par le fait que ces pays se sont appuyés sur les réformes mises en place par leur gouvernement.
Sur cette base, le ministre des Finances (MINFI), Louis Paul Motazé, a rappelé que dans le cadre d’un accord triennal au titre de la Facilité élargie de crédit (FEC), le Cameroun a obtenu l’année dernière du FMI, un prêt de 450 milliards de francs CFA pour accompagner son programme de réformes économiques et financières.
S’exprimant sur la situation des économies de la sous-région, Corinne Délechat, chef de la délégation du FMI actuelle en mission au Cameroun, a invité tous ces pays à faire des efforts sur l’assainissement des dépenses publiques, la maitrise de l’endettement, la mise en place d’un environnement propice au développement du secteur privé, entre autres.
How can the IMF not offer a report that the ordinary Joe can identify with and make sense of? If the title speaks of Cameroon, what is the point dwelling on the sub-region as if the two are one and inseparable?
For a balanced reporting, should INPUT not be shown side by side with OUTPUT? The injection of IMF’s 450B CFA Francs must have generated something, n’est-ce pas? Is it unquotable? Unmeasurable?
Does the sociopolitical upheaval rocking the country affect the economy or not? How is it reflected in such a report?
Those with aptitude in the field understand exactly what the report is about. The ordinary
Ngwa may continue to take insane directives from delusional adventurers like you and engage in a type of clueless gangsterism in which he will continue to serve as nothing but disposable cannon fodder.
Good one.
You made my day
The social outcasts expect jubilation when they read about how their misled gangs of armed robbers have brought the country to a clanking halt, as you can infer from the dejected warlock’s concluding puzzle.
Unfortunately, life is moving on and Cameroon’s economy is performing better to the extent that even opportunistic outsiders like the US Ambassador and Kadima Kalonji of the IMF have taken notice.
The miscreants are unable to disrupt progress! This is undoubtedly unsettling for all those escapist vandals and con artists that have been cursing, stoning and harassing the Motherland; and hoping to hasten Her ultimate demise whilst they aggrandize themselves illicitly as they urge gullible youngsters to their graves. Pitiful
why can john Mpinda not use a language and wording that the ordinary joe can understand instead of trying to impress the QUEEN of England using words he spend all day looking in dictionary hein!
remember when you bend yourself to look under someone backside you expose yours!!!
[email protected]!
Another good one.
You guys are hilarious
peoples who have the final decision about Africa are the whites masters believe me or no. they are the one who drew the map of Africa, no you ” ambasonia”