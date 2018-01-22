Mbengwi : BIR Camp under attack from Ambazonia forces

Journal du Cameroun | A military barrack in Mbengwi, Momo division of the North West Region of Cameroon has been attacked by unknown gunmen, sources in Bamenda say.
The camp came under attack on Friday night as there was exchange of fire between the gunmen and soldiers though casualties have yet to be revealed.
It was however a tensed atmosphere in Bamenda over the weekend with exchange of fire between gun men and soldiers around Meta, Bali quarters.
The attack reportedly left at least two soldiers injured but are currently stable and receiving treatment, a military source says.
The gun men who are said to be forces loyal to the Ambazonia Defence Forces reportedly attacked a police post late at about one O’ clock in the morning with several shots fired through out the night, residents in Meta quarter said.
The weekend has been tensed in both the North West and South West regions in Cameroon as residents have fled their homes following rising tensions between the military and separatist forces.
Tension, unrest, etc
The government wanted to create instability in West Cameroon otherwise how can you explain the disproportionate use of military force against the population.
16months ago the people requested from a government of a constitutionally bilingual country to use English in classrooms and Courtrooms in West Cameroon.
The government instead of negotiating with Balla and Co abducted them, jailed them and charged them with terrorism.
Today they are talking about separatist!
Tomorrow they will talk about Guerilla fighters!
Why is French in West Cameroon more important than the lives of Cameroonians!
Is Cameroon truly bilingual or it is just fake bilingualism on paper?
When is the election again? Month ? Dates? Or it remains a top secret.
Who ever is sponsoring that Group will never succeed in JESUS NAME.
Cameroon will remain UNITED and INDIVISIBLE.
They try with Boko Haram and feld and now Ambazonian they will feld too
CAMEROON IS JUST LIKE ISREAL IN THE MIDDLE EAST.”Small but Powerfull”
I support Decentralization and not Division.
It is a measure of how toxic the society has become, when ordinary civilians take up arms against uniformed officers paid to defend them. Under every uniform (police, gendarme, nurse, lawyer, doctor) there is a human being, some good, some not so good. I am at pains to imagine patients taking up arms to fight a nurse or a doctor. Something must have gone wrong. But a civilized society normally weeds out the bad eggs to preserve the rest of the harvest. Why keep bad uniformed officials to undo the good work the rest are doing? Or are they all bad?
With every responsibility there is a judgement; the greater the responsibility, the greater the judgement!!!!!!
The abduction of the leaders of Southern Cameroons was indeed a blessing in disguise for the liberation struggle.
This is so because:
1. It is now crystal clear to Biya that the war is NOT a BLITZKRIEG but an open ended war.
2. It is abundantly evident to all and sundry that the so-called arrests warrants of LRC are worthless. Nigeria will NEVER EVER repatriate the hostages to sh*thole LRC
3. The civil war has now intensified. Southern Cameroonians have been contributing more than before to the war chest of the restoration forces.
4. Southern Cameroonians are now convinced that LRC understands only the ARGUMENT OF FORCE. They can only liberate themselves from the evil hands of LRC by force.
5. LRC corpses are no longer accorded state burials. They are buried in secret since SC has become the Vietnam of LRC
Biya can only keep his genocidal ISLAND OF PEACE “one and indivisible” by
1. Defeating Southern Cameroonians on the battlefield and forcing them to accept Decentralisaion and the Comission on Bilingualism as solutions to the Anglophone Question
OR
2. Revisiting the FORM OF THE STATE on a round table with international third parties as referees
One thing is 100% clear:
The FINAL SOLUTION to the Anglophone Question will be gotten this time around come rain come shine.
Biya, France, Nigeria can delay it but can NEVER prevent it.
A GUERRA CONTINUA
LRC media outlets have been proposing the following as solution to the Anglophone Question:
1. Decentralisation
2. 10 state Federation
3. military victory over Southern Cameroonians
The persons disseminating the hereinabove proposals are either naiv or ignorant of the Anglophone Question.
A 19 state decentralized structure or a ten state federation can NEVER EVER RESOLVE the Anglophone Question.
The reason is simple:
The ROOT CAUSE of the Anglophone Question will remain unresolved
Southern Cameroonians voted in 1961 for a FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON, made up of two states of equal status, i.e. Southern Cameroons, and la Republique du Cameroun, as defined in UNGA Resolution 1608 of April, 21, 1961.
Any deviation from the above-mentioned resolution is considered as a non-event
Mr.Biya never envisioned an anglo capable of pulling a trigger, let alone shooting at his henchmen. Each time there is an attack people remember the Anglophone problem. Its like the housemaid who stood up to her master who has made it his right to rape her when ever he pleases. When the market place has run out of bullets, then lets sit down and talk. For the time being, let Mr. Biya also do the burring. We have done it for 54 years, sir, its your turn..
LRC thugs are now facing fire&furious from our Amba Tigers from every corner of the motherland. It’s just a matter of time before we will chase them to the gates of hell in Central African Republic. Long live HE sisiku Atuk Tabe , long live the federal Republic of Ambazonia
There it goes with the declaration of war against the peoples of SC. All hail Biya
for this. Although Ngole Ngole has seen the bad side of Biya`s war coming and
is refusing that Biya never meant that, they all will account for it soon. Today is
their day and time, but tomorrow, is what counts.
France should be watching with keen interest, but truth is that Ambalanders are
up from slumber. And there is no turning back. Goodluck Ambaland, the beloved
country.
Right now hearing heavy gunshots coming from Mator at the outskirts of Kumba.last night more than 10 hilux full with soldiers and heavy guns left for mator and getting reports that they have been blocked there.all bridges destroyed by the tigers and heavy trees felled and blocked the road.seems the Cameroonian army is blocked there.
Please what i need is tis war be transfer to douala an yaounde.tigger should boom sonara so dat cameroon economy should come to a stand still