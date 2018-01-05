Mohamed Salah named Africa’s top player

RFI | Mohamed Salah was crowned African footballer of the year on Thursday night at a lavish ceremony in Accra. The 25-year-old finished ahead of Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané and Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng.
Salah is the first Egyptian to win the Confederation of African football’s most prestigious individual accolade since Mahmoud al Khatib in 1983.
“Winning this award is a dream come true,” he said after collecting the trophy. “2017 was an unbelievable year for me I had a fantastic time with the national team. This is a big award for me, a special moment in my career. I would like to dedicate it to all the kids in Africa and Egypt. I want to tell them to never stop dreaming, never stop believing.”
Since his 39 million euro move from Roma to Liverpool last summer, Salah has scored 23 goals in 29 matches in all competitions this season for the English Premier League outfit.
He also starred for Egypt, who finished runners-up to Cameroon at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and he was an integral part of the team that secured a first World Cup appearance since 1990. Egypt won the team of the year award for the twin exploits.
Unsurprisingly, the Egypt boss, Hector Cuper, was named coach of year. In other categories, Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria was voted the women’s footballer of the year and Patson Daka from Zambia was hailed as the youth player of the year.
South Africa claimed the prize as the best women’s national team and Wydad Casablanca were voted club of the year.
African player of the year award with no trophy to show for his ”performance” in 2017 both at collective and individual level.Not even highest goal scorer during his spell at Roma,nor league title at Roma,nor even Italian cup.No AFCON trophy for his country,Egypt in which he participated in the team.Not even highest goal scorer during AFCON,nor best player during AFCON.And just from no where,he is African player of the year becos he has scored 23 goals in 29 matches for Liverpool, in a season that is still ongoing.CAF should tell us the criteria they use before nominating players for the award of ”best player”.Is it becos he now plays in a mediatise league in a team,Liverpool that is there to animate the premier league?becos,Liverpool is not even dreaming of winning the league.
Kongosa,
the new CAF presi is out to punish Hayatou…
sorry
he deserves it
he is the African player from 2 years ago till now . even if he dd not win any trophy
also he remains one of the best in Europe presently
So why did Messi not win the Ballon D’or over Ronaldo who won so many trophies but played almost nothing to win them? This CAF is starting on a corrupt footing as Moses and Abubakar stood a better chance than Sallah. No doubt African football is on a downward spiral.
@unitypalace ”sorry he deserves it he is the African player from 2 years ago till now” are u serious? Are u saying that he deserved to win the CAF player of the year award in 2016 infront of Riyad Mahrez who was magnificient for leicester city to win the premier league?
”even if he dd not win any trophy also he remains one of the best in Europe presently” Thank God u said he is one of the best.Which means he is not the best. I was expecting u to say that he is the best and give us his statistics…lol….
It is the time of friends and brothers of the new CAF President. Only an Arab country is going to win the 2019 AFCON
As long as the trophy did not go to an ambaZombians and/or a Biafran, I’m cool…
Come to think about it, cockroaches can’t play soccer…lol