Offense “ambazonienne” au drapeau du Cameroun au Canada : des “nationalistes” camerounais en colère

Les assauts lancés par des pro-séparatistes camerounais contre certaines missions diplomatiques de ce pays en Occident ( Allemagne, Canada) ou contre les émissaires du gouvernement dépêchées à l’étranger par le pouvoir pour expliquer la position officielle du cameroun au sujet de la « Crise Anglophone », ont eu le don de réveiller le nationalisme officiel de certaines personnes qui jusqu’ici, estimaient compréhensible le sentiment de colère de leurs compatriotes anglophones.
Un sentiment du reste partagé par la majorité des Camerounais frustrés par les mauvaises conditions de vie généralisées, l’absence de véritable démocratie, et la malgouvernance, mais qui pourrait bientôt ne plus constituer une priorité pour beaucoup d’entre eux, qui pensent qu’en « hissant aussi ostensiblement “l’Ambazonian flag” » en territoire camerounais à l’étranger, les soi-disant “ambazoniens” ont déclaré la guerre à leur pays.
C’est le cas de l’opposant Prosper Nkou Mvondo qui affirmait récemment qu’il est plus incongru de confier la
destinée d’un peuple de 25 millions d’âmes à un pépère de 85 ans que de confier le volant d’un car de transport
interurbain de quelques dizaines de places à un conducteur septuagénaire, disent ne plus rien à voir en commun avec des gens qui descendent le drapeau du Cameroun du mât pour le remplacer par celui d’un autre pays (imaginaire) de surcroît, et qui plus est, dans une ambassade du Cameroun à l’étranger.
«Qu’ils aillent créer leur Etat d’Ambazonie en Antarctique ou au pôle Nord ou au pôle Sud, mais qu’ils laissent mon pays le Cameroun tranquille », a-t-il tempêté dimanche au cours de l’émission “Droit de Réponse” sur Equinoxe TV, une télévision privée du Cameroun.
Selon cet homme politique qu’on ne peut soupçonner d’antipathie vis-à-vis des anglophones, « Quel que soit le degré de pourrissement de cette affaire, moi, Camerounais, homme politique, je ne peux en aucun cas accepter que des personnes qui se présentent comme Ambazoniens, c’est-à-dire qui ne sont pas des Camerounais, brandissent le drapeau
d’Ambazonie… ». Pour Marcher sur le drapeau du Cameroun, c’est marcher sur Nkou Mvondo ».
Avant de demander aux aux prétendus sécessionnistes de ne pas se servir du Cameroun pour leur projet
d’indépendance, il leur fait savoir que « Marcher sur le drapeau du Cameroun, c’est marcher sur Nkou Mvondo ». Ou encore : « … Prendre d’assaut l’ambassade de mon pays le Cameroun, descendre le drapeau de mon pays le Cameroun c’est une négation du Cameroun… Ce ne sont même pas des sécessionnistes. Parce que être sécessionniste c’est reconnaître d’abord qu’il existe le Cameroun et on veut une partie. Ceux-là n’ont rien à voir avec le problème dit anglophone qui est réel et qui est un problème camerounais. ».
A sa suite, l’ancien international de football camerounais, Joseph Antoine Bell, y est lui aussi allé de sa pique contre
« des réponses violentes de gens qui ne veulent pas parler du tout, qui ne viennent pas pour parler, qui viennent empêcher qu’on parle ».
« J’ai été élevé à la défense du drapeau national de telle sorte que même en jouant au football tous les spectateurs vous parlent du drapeau national. Or qu’est-ce qu’on voit ? On voit des gens qui nous agressent parce que nous nous reconnaissons dans ce drapeau… Et toute attaque contre ce drapeau est une agression contre nous. Je ne vois pas comment on peut tolérer des gens qui nous agressent. Nous sommes des frères, nous avons le même drapeau. Donc nous pouvons revendiquer précisément en portant le drapeau non pas en humiliant le drapeau, en le déchirant, en le piétinant et ainsi de suite ».
” When Lawyers are hungry, they will go back to court “… Laurent Essoh ( Oct 2016 )
** Anglophones are an insignificant minority “, … Issa Tchiroma Bakary ( Nov 2016 )
** ” When the consortium will collapse, they will come begging for us “,… Laurent Essoh ( Jan 2017 )
** ” Common law has no place in Cameroon”, ….. Atanga Nji ( Jan 2017 )
** ” Vous Allez faites quoi? …. Fame Ndongo.
** ” We never asked you, people, to join us, it was your choice to join us “, …. Amadou Ali
** ” Anglophones will never rule Cameroon … Amadou Ali.
** ” Anglophones are 2 cubes of sugar in a basin of water.
Conclusion:
Any Southern Cameroonian/Abazonian who does see anything wrong with all these said by LRC government leaders about us as a people
The so called nationalist are fools. They say back and look at the corrupt government of la republique destroy their country and say nothing. Now they want to show how “nationalistic they are. What a shame.
The flag these people recognise is the one with 2 stars, why would you dubiously remove one star and pretend to have the interest of the missing star?? If it hurts you so bad hasten the process for a long lasting solution so that the honor of your country is preserved, have you ever seen rotten eggs that does not smell bad?? Even federation you are not ready to consider, so you expect people to continue to live as strangers on thier own land? To that we say No, Non, Nein, Nau, Ne, Nem, Nao…
when the politician said marche sur le drapeau ce marche sur NKOU MVONDO I thought that was a terrible thing to say cause that is ethnocentrism . Cameroon does not belong to one tribe we are a people and if we want to settle this problem amicably there is no place for loose talk like Nkou mvondo .This is scary business ladies and gentlemen we better start talking about solutions. Coming on this forum and insulting each other is not helping anybody remember we all have families back home if this thing goes down the wire as I am beginning to think then we will never forgive ourselves when we had the opportunity to settle this dilemma amicably
These fools raped our gurls and killed us then compared burnt flags to lost lives.There is something seriousely wrong with Biya’s regime and that is why it’s sinking.
These are opportunist or we have different definition for nationalist. I am not going to enumerate events that have been going on in this country for the past 11 months and our nationalist or patriots look at it as a non event. I am afraid this will backfire . It is sending the wrong message by their uterances . They sound as if they are more Cameroonian than others .Or they love Cameroon more than others. Surprisingly this is just one of the reasons why some people are angry with the system . So they uterances is like help justify why people are agitating.
Hahahahahahahaha!!!” First the laugh at you, then they fight you and you win”
There is a leader,TV station, a language, a following and the list continues.Your president deeped his dirty hands into central African politics and the rebels do attack his unable BIR soldiers from time to time, Haram is causing him enormous problems in the North, the Anglophone crises is drowning the already weak economy.AFCON hosting is another financial challenge for the Banana Republic.Fools ” Read the writings on the wall” Cameroon is sinking in her own waters
Bell has been treated like an outsider and worst than a dog under the flag he now pretends to worship. He badly wants to join the Jonses in sharing the national cake, but they have all along said niet, because they think he messed with the same flag he now wants to die for. Hope this buttlicking brings him faster on the Fecafoot throne! Anyone who orders Police and soldiers wearing the Cameroon flag to go rape and maim students in one part of the country has nothing to teach anyone about the flag. Where was Nkou Mvondo when thugs wearing the Cameroonian flags went raping students? Why didn’t he swear at them?