Offense “ambazonienne” au drapeau du Cameroun au Canada : des “nationalistes” camerounais en colère

Les assauts lancés par des pro-séparatistes camerounais contre certaines missions diplomatiques de ce pays en Occident ( Allemagne, Canada) ou contre les émissaires du gouvernement dépêchées à l’étranger par le pouvoir pour expliquer la position officielle du cameroun au sujet de la « Crise Anglophone », ont eu le don de réveiller le nationalisme officiel de certaines personnes qui jusqu’ici, estimaient compréhensible le sentiment de colère de leurs compatriotes anglophones.

Un sentiment du reste partagé par la majorité des Camerounais frustrés par les mauvaises conditions de vie généralisées, l’absence de véritable démocratie, et la malgouvernance, mais qui pourrait bientôt ne plus constituer une priorité pour beaucoup d’entre eux, qui pensent qu’en « hissant aussi ostensiblement “l’Ambazonian flag” » en territoire camerounais à l’étranger, les soi-disant “ambazoniens” ont déclaré la guerre à leur pays.

C’est le cas de l’opposant Prosper Nkou Mvondo qui affirmait récemment qu’il est plus incongru de confier la

destinée d’un peuple de 25 millions d’âmes à un pépère de 85 ans que de confier le volant d’un car de transport

interurbain de quelques dizaines de places à un conducteur septuagénaire, disent ne plus rien à voir en commun avec des gens qui descendent le drapeau du Cameroun du mât pour le remplacer par celui d’un autre pays (imaginaire) de surcroît, et qui plus est, dans une ambassade du Cameroun à l’étranger.

«Qu’ils aillent créer leur Etat d’Ambazonie en Antarctique ou au pôle Nord ou au pôle Sud, mais qu’ils laissent mon pays le Cameroun tranquille », a-t-il tempêté dimanche au cours de l’émission “Droit de Réponse” sur Equinoxe TV, une télévision privée du Cameroun.

Selon cet homme politique qu’on ne peut soupçonner d’antipathie vis-à-vis des anglophones, « Quel que soit le degré de pourrissement de cette affaire, moi, Camerounais, homme politique, je ne peux en aucun cas accepter que des personnes qui se présentent comme Ambazoniens, c’est-à-dire qui ne sont pas des Camerounais, brandissent le drapeau

d’Ambazonie… ». Pour Marcher sur le drapeau du Cameroun, c’est marcher sur Nkou Mvondo ».

Avant de demander aux aux prétendus sécessionnistes de ne pas se servir du Cameroun pour leur projet

d’indépendance, il leur fait savoir que « Marcher sur le drapeau du Cameroun, c’est marcher sur Nkou Mvondo ». Ou encore : « … Prendre d’assaut l’ambassade de mon pays le Cameroun, descendre le drapeau de mon pays le Cameroun c’est une négation du Cameroun… Ce ne sont même pas des sécessionnistes. Parce que être sécessionniste c’est reconnaître d’abord qu’il existe le Cameroun et on veut une partie. Ceux-là n’ont rien à voir avec le problème dit anglophone qui est réel et qui est un problème camerounais. ».

A sa suite, l’ancien international de football camerounais, Joseph Antoine Bell, y est lui aussi allé de sa pique contre

« des réponses violentes de gens qui ne veulent pas parler du tout, qui ne viennent pas pour parler, qui viennent empêcher qu’on parle ».

« J’ai été élevé à la défense du drapeau national de telle sorte que même en jouant au football tous les spectateurs vous parlent du drapeau national. Or qu’est-ce qu’on voit ? On voit des gens qui nous agressent parce que nous nous reconnaissons dans ce drapeau… Et toute attaque contre ce drapeau est une agression contre nous. Je ne vois pas comment on peut tolérer des gens qui nous agressent. Nous sommes des frères, nous avons le même drapeau. Donc nous pouvons revendiquer précisément en portant le drapeau non pas en humiliant le drapeau, en le déchirant, en le piétinant et ainsi de suite ».

Cameroonvoice