Orange Cameroon connects to Afriland First Bank network

Orange Cameroon connected to Mobile Account Connected (MAC), a service launched in partnership with Afriland First Bank, reports BusinessinCameroon. Through this offer, it is now possible for Afriland First Bank clients holding MTN Mobile Money or Orange Money accounts to check their bank account balance on their mobile phones and carry out financial transactions between their bank and mobile accounts.

Through its connection with MAC, Orange Cameroon now benefits from two banking networks providing its 2.8 million Orange Money accounts holders the possibility of making operations from bank accounts to mobile accounts.

Telecompaper