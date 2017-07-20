Peter Henry Barlerin to be the new Ambassador of the United States of America to Cameroon.

Peter Henry Barlerin, of Colorado, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Cameroon.

Organization

Department of State

Latest Action

07/19/2017 – Received in the Senate and referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

Date Received from President

07/19/2017

Committee

Senate Foreign Relations

Source: congress.gov