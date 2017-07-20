Home / English / Peter Henry Barlerin to be the new Ambassador of the United States of America to Cameroon.
Peter Henry Barlerin, of Colorado, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Cameroon.

Organization

Department of State

Latest Action

07/19/2017 – Received in the Senate and referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

Date Received from President

07/19/2017

Committee

Senate Foreign Relations

Source: congress.gov

One comment

  1. Senator
    1 min ago at 17:15

    Representing a dictator under another dictator! What a drama! Anything from America now is like eating scrambled egg with a lot of sand in it. Before Trump appoints you even as a cleaner, you have to give him a loyalty allegiance under threat and penalty of instant firing! Trump openly said he loves dictators because they keep stubborn people quiet! So monsters like Paul Biya are just smiling cheek to cheek.

    Reply

