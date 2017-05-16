Professor Jean-Louis Atangana Amougou, a university lecturer has been elected as a member of Fifa’s appeal committee.

He was voted in at Thursday’s congress of the world football’s governing body in Bahrain.

Profesor Atangana Amougou has been assistant director for Cameroon’s international relations institute, IRIC, where he gave out lectures for years. Recently, the 52 year old diplomat was appointed cabinet director of La Francophonie.

Other Africans elected on to Fifa committees at 67th Congress include:

Disciplinary Committee

Chairman: Justice Anin Yeboah (Ghana) – Supreme Court Justice

Members: Maclean Letshwiti (Botswana), Guy Akpovi (Togo), Mahmoud Hammami (Tunisia)

Appeal Committee

Members: Jean-Louis Atangana Amougou (Cameroon), Alberto Simango (Mozambique)

Ethics Committee – investigatory chamber:

Deputy chairman: Martin Ngoga (Rwanda) – Former Prosecutor General

Members: Janet Katisya (Kenya)

Ethics Committee – adjudicatory chamber:

Members: Justice Ayotunde Phillips (Nigeria)

Audit and Compliance Committee:

Members: Andrew Kamanga (Zambia)

Journal du Cameroun