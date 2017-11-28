REPLAY – Macron en Afrique : Les questions des étudiants burkinabè [+vidéo]

REPLAY – Macron en Afrique : Les questions des étudiants burkinabè
This Emmanuel Macron guy is really something! He is a fast learner, very much at ease and surely knows how to make his audience look at the other side of their concerns – China’s ONE CHILD policy and its impact on development and immigration, Africa’s demands for easy access to Europe and his people’s concerns, Africa’s adoration of Libya’s Quaddafi and their shameless enslavement by the very Quaddafi’s citizens.
All in all, it is refreshing to see a president tackle questions spontaneously without declaring any of them taboo. Hopefully the very best pupils of France are watching.