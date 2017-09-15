Ruben Um Nyobe: Monument to celebrate the fallen hero erected at Libellingoi

A monument has been erected in honour of the late freedom fighter Ruben Um Nyobe this 13th September 2017.

The monument was erected in his village of origin, Libellingoi Boumnyebel some 84 kilometers from Yaounde.

This was during a ceremony to express 26 years of Republican gratitude and the 59th anniversary of the assassination of the freedom fighter.

The ceremony was attended by many politicians in the company of the wife and son of the fallen hero, Mme Ngo Ndjock Y. Marie and Daniel Ruben Um Nyobe.

Addressing the crowd, the Secretary General of the UPC party enjoined the youth to emulate the example of Ruben Um Nyobe.

He regretted the fact that the freedom fighter did not live to see Cameroon gain her independence.

Ruben Um Nyobe was co- founder of the Cameroon People’s Union (UPC) on 10th April 1948.

On 14th September 1958, the independence crusader was assassinated by the French army still in Libellingoi Boumyebel.

On 27th June 1991, President Paul Biya promulgated the law on the rehabilitation of UPC matyrs as national heros.

Ruben Um Nyobe was born on 13th September 1913 in the Nyong and Nkelle Division in the center region.

He attended Presbyterian schools in the French occupied territory and worked as a civil servant in the Finance and judicial administration sectors.

He made several appearances at UN headquarter where he criticized French refusal to prepare Cameroon for independence or self government.

His efforts paid off when the Trusteeship Council issued a series of resolutions asking France to implement political reforms in Cameroon.

Cameroon finally became independent on 1st January 1960.

