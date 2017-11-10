Rumours of Anti-Corruption director arrested in possession of money, is fake news – CONAC

Journal du Cameroun | Authorities of the National Anti-Corruption Commission better known by its French acronym as CONAC, has debunked rumours which have spread via local media organs, alleging that “the director of the Anti-Corruption team of the South region in Ebolowa, was arrested in possession of a huge sum of money”.

Social Media has been abuzz with what CONAC authorities now term false. Going by CONAC, the information was mounted using pictures from the internet to discredit the efforts made by Cameroon to fight against corruption and tarnish the image of anti-corruption structures of the country.

In the images that are circulating, the boxes of money are the fruits of a seizure by the Federal Police of Brazil in September 2017, an amount of 16.4 million dollars.

In a statement issued Thursday, CONAC’s permanent secretary said the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Cameroon does not have regional branches. The Headquarters and offices of the institution are located in Yaounde, at the Conference Centre.

The statement reassures Cameroonians that under the permanent impulse of the Head of State, the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Cameroon will continue, through its action to prevent and investigate corrupt practices, to work for a Cameroon where integrity will constitute a watchword to every citizen”.