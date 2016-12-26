SCNC: Cameroon’s Communication Minister in a discourse with the press [+video]

Cameroon’s Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary in a discourse with the press on SCNC (English and French)
It’s time for the govt to drain the swamp and eradicate that terrorist movement for once . They were given the opportunity several times to constitute a legal political party ,they refused it is now very clear that all they are interested in is mayhem and chaos ,bloodshed,looting etc .
*****THE GUILT VS. RESPONSIBILITY DEBATE*******
The crimes of Paul Biya and his partners in crime against the People of Southern Cameroons ( hereinafter referred to as Anglophones) have been well documented by scholars.
They include the following:
1. Discrimination, including systemic marginalisation of the Anglophones.
2. militarising the SWR and the NWR
3. Totalitarian rule, including demolition of civil liberties
4. Indoctrination
5. Oppressive and sadistic punishment
6. Abandonment of the rule of law
7. Embezzlement of public funds
8. Killing of unarmed civilians in cold blood
9. Manipulation of census and elections
10. Divide and rule
11. Distortion of the history of the country
12. inequitable distribution of development projects
13. etc., etc.
Biya is, beyond a reasonable doubt, guilty of masterminding, aiding and abetting the systemic marginalisation of the Anglohone minority. The litany of selected grievances that are specific to Anglophones buttress this school of thought.
However, the “guilt vs. responsibility” debate must not be forgotten in any discussion on the marginalisation of the Anglophones:
The truth of the matter is that Biya is legally guilty for masterminding the crimes against the Anglophones. The citizens of LRC,hereinafter referred to as Francophones, must also accept the collective moral responsibility for exibiting wilful blindness to the injustices committed against the minority Anglophones by one of theirs, Paul Biya.
It is a question of Legal versus Moral Responsibility.
1. Biya bears the legal responsibility.
2.The Francophones bear the moral responsibility
for the marginalisation of the minority Anglophones in Cameroon.
FYI, the Germans accepted in the past and still accept today the moral responsibility for what happened to the Jews, Greeks,Gypsies, etc., during the dictatorship of Adolf Hitler. The German Chancellor, Dr. Angela Merkel, was born in 1954 i.e. nine years after the end of the Dictatorship of Adolf Hitler. However, she has countless times accepted the moral responsibility for the crimes of Adolf Hitler and she will surely continue to do so in future.
In that respect the Cameroonian Francophones can never run away from their ” moral debt” to the Cameroonian Anglophones. It is therefore imbecile nonsense to say “Biya is not Cameroon”.
All Francophones must accept their moral responsibility for the marginalisation of the Anglophones in Cameroon.
Accepting moral responsibility means acceptance of blame for failing to take a moral action while
there was no legal obligation to take this action.
Francophones turned a blind eye to the crimes of Biya against the Anglophones.
Innocent Southern Cameroonian students were raped, tortured and others killed in cold blood by the Gestapos of La Rep. Du Cameroun. The Francophones remained silent. Zero motions of solidarity. Some citizens of LRC on this forum even had the effrontery to justify the above-mentioned crimes against humanity as in conformity with “Law and order”.
Citizens of LRC aka Francophones are therefore obliged to accept the moral responsibility for these crimes.
These heinous crimes against Southern Cameroonians can never be swept under the carpet by apologists of the dictatorship in Cameroon in general and on this forum in particular.
The crimes against humanity of the Gestapo of LRC in Buea and Bamenda have proven to Southern Cameroonians that they indeed an endangered species and they can NEVER rely on the Francophones for support or solidarity. The truth is bitter but it must be told.
Winston Churchill rightly said “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.”