From social media: A Cameroonian gendarme proudly showing off bribe money [+video]

In this video found on Facebook, a Cameroonian gendarme seems to be proudly showing off bribe money. Judge for yourself …
Check Also
Cameroonian national deported over fake cash
A Cameroonian national has been deported after being found with fake US dollars worth over …
To jail.
Reports are coming up that this very guy died today. Please confirm.
But we can’t prove it was from corruption
@Mbappe,
Of course not. this is another example of the predatory culture that your grandfather and his french masters have forced down the throats of africans. this is the culture of thievery that has sustained you.
i am not surprised you do not have the moral compass to condemn such acts.
These type of people belong to La Republic! I’m a West Cameroonian and shit like this is not tolerated. We are a decent people and will teach our children decency. To hell with La Republic and her million abominations.
Patriot la corruption est partout pareil au cameroun ou tu n as jamais fait l axe Douala kumba ou kumba manfe? Neanmoins je ne vois pas pourquoi accuser ce jeune garcon peut etre il montre a son ami l argent qu il est pret a depenser . Je crois que c est diffamatoire de poster des videos sans preuves . C est pas une infos, c est facile de les prendre en flagrant delit
How can we prove that the money is from bribery. The officer said nothing in that light and we did not see him collecting the money. There’s no way he can be directly accused. It is an attitude I detest but showing money doesn’t imply he collected it from the road. It could still be his salary that he collected from the bank.
Gendarmes study law for extra 6 months at camp Yeyap after graduating from army training. He should know better not to desecrate the uniform he wears. Are you also insinuating he gets paid cash in hand instead to of wire transfer? Trying to defend the routier routine of extortion is like arguing elecam conducts proper election supervision. Young, foolish and careless is no excuse for corruption.
Cameroonians have become so used to the unethical and criminal behaviors of their uniformed officials that one can understand some of their guesswork.
Impossible, they say, is not Cameroonian. If you doubt this, go to the maximum security prison of Kondengui in Yaounde and ask the 19 detainees languishing in there what had brought them from Wum to Yaounde. They will tell you they were escorted by the very gendarme whose criminal activity had provoked them to set ablaze the military camp in their town, the very gendarme who had stabbed their friend to death.