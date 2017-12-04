South West Region: Governor cancels Manyu SDO’s “outrageous” order

Journal du Cameroun | Okalai Bilai, Governor of the South West Region, Cameroon, has canceled an order from Oum Joseph, Senior Divisional Officer of Manyu division, which exhorted residents of several villages to relocate to safer neighborhoods.
In an initial release of December signed by the SDO, residents of several villages in Manyu were authorised to relocate to safer neighborhoods. The release had further stated that failure to do so, they will be as accomplices and perpetrators of attacks on security officers in the crisis stricken Anglophone region.
After the release was made public, many Cameroonians went amok over social media demanding where the country was heading to with such an outrageous move.
Several hours later, it was announced that the Governor of the South West Region, Okalai Bilai, had canceled the SDO’s order, terming it fake.
The Governor said the Manyu SDO did not consult him before making such a decision. He urged the people of the region to remain calm and continue to collaborate with the forces of law and order.
Confusion reigns supreme in the camp of the enemy! Of course if the SDO was qualified, he would know that unilateral decisions as such in times of difficulties would cost him his job. And if his employers were qualified, they would know he has crossed the line and immediately fire him! With a string of unqualified people running the regime, I urge whoever is willing to pillage them to move in! One sees a situation similar to what happened to mobutu sessesseko towards the end of his barbaric reign in the Congo. When the human blood-drinking dictator realized that Kisangani and Kinshasa were not at par in the face of decision making, Nelson Mandela became an important commodity for his exit!
”The release had further stated that failure to do so, they will be as accomplices and perpetrators of attacks on security officers in the crisis stricken Anglophone region”. How can the gov’t claims to want to protect its civilians, and at the same time,asking those same civilians to quit their homes in a given period of time,else they would be considered as terrorist and would be treated as such.Is it not clear here that Biya is waging a war against all the anglophones,whom he considers as potential ”terrorist”?Of course the people have hit the instructions and have packed their bags and are already in Nigeria.Crime against humanity exhibit No.1.
”The release had further stated that failure to do so, they will be as accomplices and perpetrators of attacks on security officers in the crisis stricken Anglophone region” In a nutshell, the attacks perpetrated by the security officers on civilians is allowed,but not vise versa…..Simply put,all the so called security officers are trained to work for Biya….And if any of his security officers is attacked,he goes gaga and declares war on the airport against the anglophhone civilian population on the guise that he want to protect them and fight but the ”terrorist” who have been attacking his darling security officers……
”He urged the people of the region to remain calm and continue to collaborate with the forces of law and order”……Sorry,Mr.Okalia Bilai,the population is instead collabrating with the ”terrorist” to wipe out all that your security officers.U call people dogs and turn around and ask them to collaborate with u? how is that possible..We will slaughter all those security officers in our country…..