Stipe Miocic dominates Ngannou

On Saturday, it worked for Stipe Miocic.

The most decorated champion in UFC heavyweight history took down up-and-coming star Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision in the fifth round at UFC 220.

“I’m the baddest,” said Miocic, who is the first to defend his UFC heavyweight title three straight times.

It was a masterful performance by Miocic (18-2), who has cardio for days and used his skills to wear out the younger challenger.

But a huge hat tip to Ngannou (11-2), who despite being exhausted (from his near 20-pound weight advantage over Miocic) and defeated from pretty much the opening bell, did not quit and finished the five-round bout.

Miocic finished the night announcing he and his wife and expecting a baby.

Not a bad night at all.