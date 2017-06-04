U.S. firm to tap into Cameroon’s natural gas reserves

APA – Douala (Cameroon) The US firm Noble Energy Inc., through its local subsidiary has signed a Production Sharing Agreement (CPP) with Cameroonâ€™s National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) for the Yoyo natural gas deposit in the Littoral region estimated at 47 billion cubic meters, APA can report from reliable sources on Sunday.

Located in a maritime area in the Douala-Kribi-Campo Basin, the block covers 679 square kilometers.

Geological and geophysical studies, as well as drilling activities in the area revealed hydrocarbon accumulations estimated at a minimum of 47 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 18 million barrels of light oil or condensates.

The contract, signed to last 25 years and renewable once for a period of ten years, covers the “Yoyo Production Sharing Contract”, aimed at facilitating the development of such resources.

Kelly Latter, Vice-President of Noble Energy Cameroon Ltd, said: “This

signature will increase our visibility in the country and elsewhere, as it is a viable and mutually beneficial contract.”

Noble Energy is an independent oil and natural gas research and production company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

It boasts of a large portfolio of oil assets in the United States, West Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

APAnews