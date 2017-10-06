The U.S. government on Wednesday commented on the ongoing Anglophone crisis in Cameroon

Washington like the United Nations and United Kingdom called for restraint and dialogue to be employed by both parties in a press statement issued on October 4, 2017.
The statement issued by the State Department spokesperson, Heather Nauert, whiles expressing concern about the situation said Washington found the use of force in handling protesters grievances as ‘unacceptable.’
The Cameroonian government’s use of force to restrict free expression and peaceful assembly, and violence by protestors, are unacceptable.
The full statement read as follows:
“The United States is deeply concerned about violence and the loss of human life in protests that have taken place in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon since October 1. The Cameroonian government’s use of force to restrict free expression and peaceful assembly, and violence by protestors, are unacceptable.“We urge the Government of Cameroon to respect human rights and freedom of expression, including access to the internet. We call on all sides to exercise restraint from further violence, and engage in dialogue for a peaceful, durable resolution.
The embassy in Yaounde has since late September issued a series of security messages warning citizens of unrest in Cameroon’s Anglophone regions. They cautioned citizens to defer all but essential travel to the North West and South West regions.
They cited running battles between security forces and protesters demanding independence from the Central African country. The regions which have long complained of marginalization on October 1 intended to declare its freedom under the name, Ambazonia republic.
A heavy security deployment to the area clashed with protesters leading to deaths. The official toll was put at eight even though Amnesty International put it at 17 and the main opposition said 30 people had died. Dozens were injured whiles hundreds were detained by authorities.
Look after your shooting and killing…solve your own problem…stop going around creating trouble into other peoples life bringing them back 50 years like you doing in Libya etc…just to make yourself superior.
Every time a society want to make progress you come along and destroy it and bring them back 50 years while you are doing slow progress in your own society and portrait yourself as smarter than all…you are not smarter..if given same starting point I am sure your society will be bottom. Devil!
Young man, it may interest you to know that the priest who stands at the pulpit to preach to a congregation is not without his shortcomings.(All have sinned and come short of the Glory of God). Yet someone must preach the word to God’s people!
Understandable to play the Cameroonian (blame) game. But look for a better setting. Remember that the day the US went after Saddam Hussein, voices were raised in Cameroon calling on the US to come after their own Saddam Hussein. Does that ring a bell?
He who comes to justice should come with clean hand…go and think about this and come back talking to me…you have a victim mind state and peoples like you are slaves forever so I don’t discuss with peoples like you..always trying to keep their own in captivity
Given what the other gentleman said you still didn’t get it. I am not sure there was any use of metaphors but parochialism defines how individuals who support a dictatorship would stop at nothing to make their point, notably the use of anti-western rhetoric. It was wrong, the attacks on Iraq, in fact the premise was false but do not confuse that with the fact that Saddam was a bloody despot like Biya. It would be bullheaded for anyone to make a case in their defense.
I met an African overseas who expressed dislike for western ideals, attacked their healthcare system & nutrition. I told him his argument would be weakened by virtue of the fact that he is living for many years in the West & moreover life expectancy in Africa is just 55 years. He paused & stated “I may be wrong”. And you??
@ HouseInvaders
yeah yeah yeah keep clapping….listen if i was stronger than You rest assure that i wiill invade you for the killing of blacks by police and you kkk…you kill more than saddam Hussein ok?? and who arw you to decide hein? shame on you…devil…you can’t even see your devilish acts that is how devil you are.. again try Russia and North Korea..you are only quick at the wick ones …vietnam hein
Ashu time is the common denominator in life, no one has ever had 25hrs a day in the history of mankind. If someone has a more advance society and is more superior, that’s because they use their time in positioning themselves in that light. What do you mean by a starting point? Which frame of time are using ? any frame of time you take as the starting point will be same for everyone in the world. So try to use your time judiciously cause from your thinking in a hundred years you will still be talking of a starting point.
Please stop acting like you do not understand clearly my point…your writing are smart enough for me to know you are getting me…if by “If someone has a more advance society and is more superior, that’s because they use their time in positioning themselves in that light” you mean going around killing and creating troubles in others societies and countries then you are right and proving my point that for you …all road takes you to Rome and you don’t care about the damages you create….the only reason you are going in others peoples countries is only when you see them making progress and you want to bring them back 50 years! Libya is the latest fact! South Korea and Russia you cannot go there
Ashu say something better. You are making no sense.
That is why when I see my ambazonian brothers hoping that the US will “come and save them”, I feel so depressed. For the common byamsellam to express those envy I can understand, but the bushfaller who has been exposed to world news, to be unable to analyse all events and wars perpetrated by the US and come up with the conclusion that It is “all man for himself”, it is just laughable. They have completely forgotten that Africa was shared by the big guys, with each having his zone of influence and no ones is stepping on someone else cake. England stopped eating its african cake, but France has yet to renounce his. Instead of uniting to make their cake bitter, we are instead fighting each other over colonial heritage. I know who my enemy is and it is certainly not the bassa or douala man.
@Theman
You got it man you got it all well
@Anzhi
As you see from other comments you are the only one no making sense from my post…maybe you don’t want to look at yourself??? I am in the west for more than 30 years and i CAN TELL YOU THAT YOUR STATEMENT IS ALWAYS THE ANSWER YOU PEOPLES GIVE WHEN YOU ARE CORNERED AND HAVE SOMEONE THAT KNOW YOU VERY WELL
“YOU MAKE NO SENSE” BECAUSE FOR YOU GETTING YOUR OWN WAY IS THE ONLY SENSE OUT THERE!!
Hypocrites….aren’t you the ones encouraging this crisis?
Tell Biya you’re out of the game and see if he is not going to visit Buea and Bamenda the very next second for immediate negotiations on a federal system…
@Ashu This Ashu of a guy,probably from east Cameroon,answering a Manyu name from the South West is some kind of lunatic.I was expecting u to say that it is the west that has manipulated the anglophones.But no,this time around,u are blaming the west for asking u to respect human rights.The present united states constitution have been there for more than a century,if i am not mistaken.The United states is gocvern by the rule of law.Not by an individual.But in Camùeroon,Biya and some acolytes sits and decides what to do and what noty to do with the country.And u see nothing wrong with it,right? go and decide what to do in SC lets see…Go and open schools lets see…..abui ngan
United state constitution?? give me a break…where do you live? do you know that politicians in the US are trying to dismantle that constitution?
Can you really set the US constitution as an example? I have no more answer for you…please comment the article not my comment ok?
@Zam-Zam Close your mouth.SCnians have gone past federal system.Biya has been behaving as if SC is a conquered territory by LRC.In the 90s,after the AAC 1 and 2,Biya sucuumb to the pressure of the anglophones and accept decentralisation.21 years after,Biya could not apply the decentralisation that was voted into law.How does this concerns the United States? Now that we have found ourselves in another crisis becos of Biya’s inability to keep to his words, we don’t think that it is only Cameroonians that can solve this crisis.Thats why we need a third party to be present before any negotiations.Third party like the UN,AU,Britain,France and Nigeria.After failing to decentralise for over 20 years,Biya have shown that he is not a man to be trusted.That is why we need a third party.
A genuine FEDERATION could resolve this crisis forever. However, Fame Ndongo repeated today that the form of the state is a NO-GO-AREA and therefore non-negotiable. He still believes that the present unitary system could be sustained with the help of the military. We are headed for serious trouble if Biya still believes that the status quo could be sustained manu militari. He is surely living in a fool’s paradise.
What is the fate of the Commission on Bilingualism and Multiculturalism?? This question is credible and compelling because the members are ending astronomical salaries for no work done. The budget of this commission could be used to provide portable drinking water in villages and towns
earning
Two currents sweep through Cameroon. The first – the DO NOTHING current – consists of saying that every Cameroonian has the same problems and it stops at that.
The second goes the extra mile to do something about the problems. This was demonstrated at the launching of multiparty politics against all the odds. It was shown again at the launching of the GCE Board which brought about a BAC Board as a side effect.
The AAC went along these lines but was frustrated by myopic considerations. And the current popular uprisings point to the same direction even as those with entrenched interests and entitlements do overtime to stymie them.
Seeing, is believing. Everyone, even the deaf and blind, know that we have had conferences,
meetings, tripatite etc talks in cameroon, in order to solve one or the same problems. Even
the commissions on multiculturalism, has become crippled, at it`s inception.
Taking a step back and looking at the problems and seeking a solution, the best solution and
answer to our problems for a quiet and prosperous future, is STATEHOOD.
You may argue and even insult each other, but the fact of the matter, is that for the word
PEACE to reign, that is the best option. Each part, doing it`s thing the way it suits.
Imposing a decision, even fron a third party, doesn`t solve the problem. It helps to postpone it.
We can not live, to plant evil and danger, to our unborns.
This is a very powerful thought.
The USA, was the offspring of the United Kingdom, as we all know. It had the same
problems we cry foul with lrc today. It was war, that dictated the solution. What do
we see today? Two great and powerful countries, that are the envy, of everyone. This
is a good example at this time, to use as the example, to end the marginalization etc in
cameroon.
Out of this, then we don`t like peace.
Undercover investigations have confirmed that Laurent Esso requested the assistance of CEMAC troops to slaughter Southern Cameroonians. Note should be taken from the particular majority of the heartless Chadian and Central African killers that raised hell in Mamfe, Buea and Bamenda. They shall pay for this dearly. No sane government requests outside slaughterers to come and murder its own people. This is prove enough there are 2 different territories.