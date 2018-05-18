US Ambassador’s statement on Anglophone crisis, elections

Journal du Cameroun | After meeting with President Biya May 17, US Ambassador to Cameroon, Peter Barlerin’s statement to press focused on US cooperative ties with Cameroon, the Anglophone crisis and Cameroon’s upcoming Presidential elections.
Excerpts of his statement below:
“In addition to transmitting the best wishes of President Trump for Cameroon’s National Day, I discussed with President Biya a number of issues of common interest.”
“First, the President agreed with me on the importance of welcoming U.S. companies to Cameroon and treating them fairly. U.S. companies have a lot to offer in terms of training and workforce development as well as technology and respect for human rights and the environment. The U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act also makes it a criminal offense to pay bribes, so that the Cameroonian people get the best possible products and services without concern that a share of public funds are being siphoned off.”
Second, in the area of health, we have a lot to do but good cooperation in the field of fighting HIV/AIDS, malaria, and preventing, detecting, and responding quickly to other infectious diseases like avian influenza. I asked for the President’s help in eliminating fees for HIV/AIDS services. Cameroon is one of a very small number of countries that still charges for HIV services. Other countries, including the Ivory Coast and Nigeria, have seen a significant increase in retention rates when fees are eliminated.
In the area of security cooperation, I congratulated the President on our joint efforts to fight Boko Haram and the Islamic State in the Far North. I told him I appreciated the Minister Delegate for Defense’s assurances that U.S. equipment would only be used in the fight against Boko Haram and the Islamic State. I also stressed that U.S. law prevents us from training or working with units against whom credible allegations of gross violations of human rights have been lodged.
In this regard, I welcomed the recent press communiqué that there would be a full investigation of alleged torture of a prisoner by Cameroonian forces and that the guilty would be punished. A recent UNDP study found that 71 percent of those who said they had joined violent extremist organizations did so because of government action such as the murder of a close relative or friend.
On the situation in the Northwest and Southwest, the month of April has proven the bloodiest so things are not getting better. I discussed with the President our view that the two sides in the conflict are simply not listening to each other.
On the side of the government, there have been targeted killings, detentions without access to legal support, family, or the Red Cross, and burning and looting of villages. On the side of the separatists, there have been murders of gendarmes, kidnapping of government officials, and burning of schools. People on both sides of the conflict have engaged in speech that dehumanizes the opposite side.
We continue to call on both sides to stop the violence immediately. I asked the President to use his leadership to encourage both sides to listen to each other. One cannot have a dialogue until both sides are willing to listen to the other’s point of view.
Finally, the President and I discussed upcoming elections. ?I suggested to the President that he should be thinking about his legacy and how he wants to be remembered in the history books to be read by generations to come, and proposed that George Washington and Nelson Mandela? were excellent models. I further praised the President for his efforts in maintaining a diversified economy that has been better able to withstand the challenges of commodity price swings than many others in the region.
Shamefull, that a people have to pay for HIV / AIDS treatment, given, that
only the sales of our timber, can sponsor that.
What have you done stray thug since the US granted you their visa???
Walked around, to see how it is here: homeless people on the streets,
frustrated individuals stealing & raping, gun voilence even with school
kids, drugs etc etc. But this is the so called police man of the world
wasting trillions of dollars{ Trump said just yes`terday, that the US has
spent $7 trillion on war in the middle east. Folks feeding on junk food.
Read Bah Acho`s post down and learn something lad.
If you can not outright admit the excesses of lrcs military on the innocent people of Ambazonia after all the while you have been in lrc,then just shut up and let our boys fight to defend our territory.
I say our territory because nobody can ever take it from us.
We didn’t start this war,it was forced upon us.
As for forthcoming 20th may,let our people stay indoors and pray for all Ambazonians who have given up their lives for this struggle,and for us to be able to withstand the evil that is lrc.
We shall live free.
@Palapala,
I hope you know that there is “diplomatic finesse”? What Donald Trump is using as language is not diplomatic language at all. And one of his new nominees has made matters worse by an ill-advised allusion to the Libyan example, resulting in Kim Jon Un’s leg dragging about the much anticipated summit with an American president.
The job of a diplomat is not easy at all, especially for those not gifted with using euphemisms. Anglophones are not doing any better when on one hand, they tell the UK, UN off and on the other they still expect these foreign entities to give them moral support in their quest. In diplomacy one must learn to go “nayo, nayo”. Na lie?
When you finance the killing of our law enforcement, the burning of schools, government offices etc… what do you think? That the government of the US is not aware of all this? this same government has stressed that you should not count on them in your stupidity i think @Ras tuge is right when it comes to “halla” you.
Listen to the question he answered in English .you listened to the French version. Listen to the question George ewane asked the ambassador
@ John Dinga
You no lie ma grand.while i am also of the opinion that we must tread lightly while dealing with these diplomatic corps,i still think that some of their utterances are at times perceived by some back as siding with our oppressors.that’s with the exception of those who can read between the lines.
There is a statue of liberty in the US,and all what we are fighting for now is to erect ours.
A goal without plan is a waste my friend.
On the side of the government, there have been:
1. targeted killings = WAR CRIMES,
2. detentions without access to legal support, family, or the Red Cross = WAR CRIME,
3. and burning and looting of villages = CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
The ICC has already been given credible and compelling proofs
Mind your business your are not Cameroonian anymore Mr Speudo German kikiki !!!
Dictator Slobodan Miloševi? considered himself untouchable. He thought that he will never be held responsible for the crimes of his Serbian terrorists in Kosovo.
Unfortunately for him, the war crimes committed by Serbian terrorists during the Kosovo War ( 1998 – 11 June 1999) were well documented by Human Right Watch and Amnesty International.
The Dictator was then arrested and taken to Den Haag.
Dictator Mvondo considers himself untouchable. He thinks that he will never be held responsible for the crimes of LRC terrorists.
Unfortunately for him, the US, Amnesty International, Human Right Watch have been documenting the crimes of his terrorists in SC. The US Ambassador would have NEVER EVER publicly accused LRC if he had no proofs.
The US Ambassador referred to Southern Cameroonian combatants as
S-E-P-A-R-A-T-I-S-TS and NOT SECESSIONISTS or TERRORISTS
@Colby Close your mouth.We have defeated u on land,u have ran to U.S to buy jets to attack us by air.
How can u buy your jet and the buyer is causioning u on how to use it is what i do not understand.What do u think?Don’t u think the U.S is the one behind this Ambasonia bruhaha? ha ha ha ha ha..
Hahaha hahaha hahaha hahaha @Kongossa you are a big time troublemaker !
the united states which became a global power through slavery has now become a laughing stock in a world where national will plays a key rule in any nations ability to influences others.with a population indepted for more than three generations;incapable of working even 14 hours six days a week.the country has become ridiculous,today it is arming rebels in syria,tomorrow it is fighting them,the next day it is struggling to change government in iran,and another it is negotiating with it.there is a some sort of genetic modefication in people who have lived in slavery.so much so that they lose the natural human capacity to work for thier own betterment.
can america solve a problem in africa with seven million citizens in prison on its own territory?
Good question @Acho .
@ kongosa
See me this raccoon ; defeat who you need to go and see a psychiatrist .
USA equal France and France equal USA
Are you all sure this Man Represents America. He is Driving a Toyota.I guess Japan has bought America .Anyways, he is in bed with Paul Biya, no hope for our People in Bamenda!