Victoria Oil & Gas Extends Pipeline To Industrial Customers In Cameroon

LONDON (Alliance News) – Cameroon-focused Victoria Oil & Gas PLC said Friday it has successfully extended its gas pipeline to new customers and is continuing its gas drilling operations.

Victoria said its Cameroon-based gas subsidiary has laid a total of 15 kilometers of gas pipeline to seven new customers, of whom three are currently consuming gas for thermal applications. The remaining four are scheduled to commission their burners during the first quarter of 2017.

Victoria said the extension of the pipeline is part of its strategy to provide gas to the western industrial area surrounding Douala, the largest city and port in Cameroon.

Victoria also said its gas well drilling programme in the Douala region, at the Logbaba formation, is ongoing, with the company working with contractors to make-up for a delayed start due to lighting strikes.

Currently well La-107 has been drilled to 1,004 metres, while La-108 has been drilled to 1,173 metres. The Logbaba formation is a sequence of interbedded shales and sands found at depths between 1,700m and 3,200m below the surface.

Shares in Victoria Oil & Gas were up 1.1% at 34.38 pence Friday morning.

