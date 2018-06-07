Villarreal sign Cameroonian striker Ekambi from Angers

Cameroon international forward Karl Toko Ekambi has signed a five-year deal to join Villarreal from Angers, the La Liga club said on Thursday.

The Paris-born 25-year-old was named top African player in Ligue 1 last season.

He is due to be unveiled on Friday at 12.30pm.

Villarreal described Toko Ekambi, who began his career at little-known Paris FC, currently in the French second division, as “one of the great sensations in European football last season”.

Press reports in France and Spain have suggested his transfer will cost the Yellow Submarines 20 million euros ($23.6 million).

He has played 17 times for Cameroon, scoring twice.

by AFP