12 Cameroonian mercenaries arrested in Cross River

TODAY.NG | The Police in Cross River State have arrested twelve Cameroonian mercenaries with charms and dangerous weapons.
The suspects were arrested at the Ediba/Ugep junction by the Mobile Police team deployed to the war torn areas of Usumutong, Ediba, Ebom and Afafayin communities in Abi local government area of Cross River State.
The suspects were arrested on Tuesday November 27, 2018 when the Mobile Police team conducted stop and search.
A source said “they were caught on the way to Ediba to fight Usumutong people.”
“They were armed with charms and other dangerous weapons of wars. They came in a red Sienna bus still parked at the Police Area Command Ugep. These people were hired by Ediba to terrorize Usumutong community,” he alleged.
The village Head of Usumutong, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Oval Solomon Os?m Edward who spoke to newsmen on Thursday on phone alleged that the twelve Cameroonian mercenaries were hired by Ediba people to eliminate his community.
“They were arrested at a check point. They said they were asked to come and destroy plantation, they described us (Usumutong community) as plantation, these people are evil, they wrapped charms around their bodies”, he stated.
But the Village Head of Ediba Uvara Imong Anani debunked the allegations, describing it as rubbish.
“It is a rubbish, since the beginning of this trouble, I have not been on my seat, Ediba people have not hired anybody, these are Cameroon boys, I don’t know them.
“But people have been telling me that the Cameroonians have been coming here to meet one of our son who do Odeshi, (local power to prevent penetration of bullet into the body) and that was what I was told yesterday (Wednesday)
“You know that Cameroonians are at war, somebody called me and I told him I am not there, I don’t know anything, how can we hire people to go and fight war when we have over 500 boys who can fight war, hire what? It is a false, real false.
“I am telling you before God and man, those boys are on their own, let them interview them very well.
“Ediba man cannot hire anybody to fight his brother, fight who? The issue about Ediba and Usumutong is between brothers, no matter what is the problem, no matter what Satan is doing, Ediba people are not supposed to fight with Usumutong people,” he stressed.
Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ms Irene Ugbo, told newsmen on phone on Thursday that on interrogation, the suspects, 12 of them, admitted that the charms found on them are for self protection during war.
“The Police stopped them at the junction of Ediba/Ugep junction. Police were there on stop and search. The incident occurred around 7.30pm on 27th Nov 2018 (Tuesday).
“About 12 of them were arrested, they are Cameroonians, they just came into Nigeria and were hired by Ediba community, all of them were with charms in their waist.
“They said they were brought in to fight war with Usumutong community, our team of Mobile Police men on stop and search arrested them,” she said.
**** BREAKING NEWS ****
CAF has WITHDRAWN AFCON19 from the so-called “one and indivisible” LRC ” because of the insecurity” in that country.
GOD IS GREAT. Hallelujah
This withdrawal is the MOTHER OF ALL DISGRACE for Dictator Biya and his LRC citizens.
Dictator Biya should now concentrate on his SH*THOLE UNWINNABLE war in SC.
Of course, Amba boys will also disgrace Dictator Biya and his terrorist soldiers
**** HAPPY ANNIVERSARY ****
Today, the 20.11.2018, marks exactly one year since Dictator Biya declared his SH*THOLE UNWINNABLE war on the peaceful people of SC.
**** PROGRESS REPORT ****
Dictator Biya and his LRC terrorists have NOT achieved the goal of defeating Southern Cameroonians
1. countless Southern Cameroonians have been radicalized
2. the momentum of the struggle remains UNSTOPPABLE
3. the war remains UNWINNABLE
4. SC remains UNGOVERNABLE
5. AFCON19 has been withdrawn from LRC because of the sh*thole war
6. the world now knows that Cameroon is “TWO and DIVISIBLE”
7. the so-called Ministry of Decentralisation will NEVER EVER operate in SC
8. the commission on bilingualism will function only in LRC
9. Legislative and municipal elections were postponed
Score so far: 2 goals to zero?
This makes the second withdrawal of invitation after Emmanuel Macron’s, n’est-ce pas?
10. The title of ISLAND OF PEACE has been exposed as a scam
11. Dictator Biya has reduced his “court séjour”
12. the economy of the country is in a severe recession.
13. the borrowing appetite of LRC has increased
14. etc
Nigeria needs Cameroon for its own peace.
Kapish ambazombians!
please….we are discussing the CAF withdrawal.
Hehehehehe.
God is great.
A m b a for life!
Of course CAF have no choice but to withdraw the hosting rights from Cameroon.The IG had told CAF that there is serious war in Cameroon,even though Y’de is hiding the security challenges from them,telling them that everything is under control.The IG sent a letter to CAF,not to risk the lives of citizens of other country.
Odeshi, oh oh…it easy to create monsters, but to bring them back to civilization chnaces are as good as zero.
Their creators are busy sipping champagne and feeding fat—your monsters will come after you, make no mistake…