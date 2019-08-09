22 inmates escape prison in Cameroon

YAOUNDE, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — At least 22 inmates escaped early Thursday from a prison in Meiganga, a town in Cameroon’s mountainous region of Adamawa, police said.

Police said the prisoners succeeded to create a hole on the prison wall and rushed out around 4:30 a.m. local time.

A manhunt has been launched to re-capture the prisoners according to the police.

Cases of kidnapping and killing became rampant in the region in January, prompting Cameroon President Paul Biya to dispatch “special forces” to restore order.

Some of the kidnappers were arrested and imprisoned. It is unclear, if the kidnappers are among those who escaped.