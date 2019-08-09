Home / English / 22 inmates escape prison in Cameroon

22 inmates escape prison in Cameroon

August 9, 2019 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — At least 22 inmates escaped early Thursday from a prison in Meiganga, a town in Cameroon’s mountainous region of Adamawa, police said.

Police said the prisoners succeeded to create a hole on the prison wall and rushed out around 4:30 a.m. local time.

A manhunt has been launched to re-capture the prisoners according to the police.

Cases of kidnapping and killing became rampant in the region in January, prompting Cameroon President Paul Biya to dispatch “special forces” to restore order.

Some of the kidnappers were arrested and imprisoned. It is unclear, if the kidnappers are among those who escaped.

Check Also

Cameroon’s Mbororos Abandoning Cattle Ranches

BAMENDA, CAMEROON VOA | More than a thousand Mbororos, indigenous people in Cameroon, have fled …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
suscipit ipsum libero luctus sed mattis ut