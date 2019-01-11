3 soldiers wounded as gunmen attack school in Cameroon’s strife-torn Anglophone region

YAOUNDE, Jan. 10 Xinhua | — Three soldiers were wounded Thursday as gunmen attacked a school in Kumba, a locality in Cameroon’s Southwest, one of the country’s two strife-torn English-speaking regions, Cameroon army said.
The army immediately blamed armed separatists for the attack.
“A group of armed secessionists were breaking the Multimedia Center of Bilingual High School Kumba District 2, a joint intervention team of Police and Gendarmerie came down on the site. As a result of the exchange of gunfire three gendarmes were wounded and transported to the district hospital of Kumba. On the enemy side, several were neutralized and wounded,” a statement from the army said.
The Cameroonian security forces regularly use the word “neutralize” to refer to “kill.”
Locals reported hearing “deafening sound” of gunshots in the localities of Kumba, Muyuka and Muea of the Southwest region as government forces clashed with armed separatists.
“Shooting started by midday and continued this evening. The streets are deserted. Everybody is indoors,” a resident of Kumba who preferred not to be named told Xinhua.
In his New Year message, Cameroon’s President Paul Biya warned that the armed separatists will be “neutralized” if they do not drop their weapons and “follow the right track.”
On Wednesday, members of the diplomatic corps in Cameroon urged Biya to settle the conflict through “inclusive dialogue.”
Government forces and armed separatists have been clashing since November 2017 after separatists declared “independence” of the two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest in the largely French-speaking African country. Enditem
“Neutralized”
That’s the buzzword going forward.
“Neutralized” LOL
Idiotic [email protected], Neutralize equates to killing civilians, dressing them up as separatist fighters with Dane guns on their side, spraying toxic gas and chemicals on them and then burning up their corpses and in many cases burning while some are still alive. Tropical monkeys. Black man disgrace and poverty invitation is these Equatorial jungle dwellers than eat half cook hiv infested monkeys with cassava. The tribe that brought HIV into this world is not qualified to run any country as chaos, corruption, thievery and rigging elections is their Portion.
After raping girls in the school and impregnating they kill the young men who have witnessed their inhumane act and label them as terrorist.
Just like the French are neutralizing you with 1- CFA to 2-rigged elections and 3-exploited natural resources, you have learned well to practice your own neutralization through rape of young girls and killings of youngmen in Anglophone Cameroon.
Tribal army passing for a Republican army in a place ruled by tribal anarchist.
Who is fooling who?
An army that is good at executing women and babies, raping girls and transmitting HIV, killing young men and burning villages!
Very Low IQ