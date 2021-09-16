4 killed in Cameroon road accident

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) — At least four people were killed on Wednesday morning in an accident involving a truck and a private car on a highway in Cameroon’s West region, according to the police.

The private car on high speed collided head-on with the truck in a small village near Bangante, chief town of Nde division of the region.

Police said the accident resulted in a fireball that incinerated all four occupants of the private car.

Road accidents are common in Cameroon, often caused by reckless driving, poor state of vehicles and roads as well as overloading.