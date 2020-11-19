“50-50” Chance Of Eto’o Joining Racing Murcia, Says Club President

November 19, 2020

Spanish third-tier side Racing Murcia have a “50-50” chance of signing Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o, according to the club’s president.

Speaking to Radio Marca, club president Morris Pagniello claimed that the Spanish outfit are looking to bring the striker in for their upcoming Copa del Rey clash with Levante.

“I would say that the chances of signing Samuel Eto’o are around 50-50,” Pagniello said. “Next week we will know if we can sign Eto’o. If not, we have a plan B prepared.

“He would have to play if we signed him, it is the coach’s job to fit him in the team. We are clear that the game against Levante is very important and it is time for exceptions.”

