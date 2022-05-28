50 Cent Roasts Cameroon Rapper for Getting Botched Tattoo of Him

Complex | An aspiring rapper from Cameroon, who goes by the name Show Yoh, is getting roasted on social media for his dreadful back tattoo of 50 Cent.

Show Yoh took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off his new ink: a giant portrait of the Fif, which looks nothing like the hip-hop mogul, that covers his entire back.

“Celebrate ur role models and show them true love, so that you can also celebrate too in future!” he captioned the post. “Showing true love to my father @50cent. My mentor in the music world.”

It didn’t take long before 50 Cent caught wind of the viral photo, as the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper jumped on Instagram to share his reaction to the questionable tattoo.

“WTF, you go do boy? I need the Best portrait Tattoo artist to fix this. @showyoh237 who did this shit man?” 50 wrote alongside a screenshot of Show Yoh’s original post.

Shortly after 50’s post went live, Show Yoh responded to Fif’s reaction with another Instagram post. “Ohhh God!!!! G WTF!!!!” he wrote. “Can’t believed what my eyes are seeing. @50cent ma dad and all the way career just posted.”

Show Yoh added, “I did all this for love of the father and inspiration u have impacted in me. An yess I’m ready to fix this on gad!”

Hopefully, the aspiring African artist is successful at getting the horrendous tattoo removed.