8 killed, 25 injured in Cameroonian bus crash

Xinhua | At least eight people were killed and at least 25 others were injured when a bus collided head-on with another vehicle on a highway in Cameroon’s West region early Monday, police said.

Several passengers were ejected in the accident that happened in Fossang locality of the region along the Koutaba-Yaounde highway.

More than 25 people were taken to hospitals after sustaining serious injuries, according to local police.

Road accidents are common in Cameroon often caused by reckless driving, poor state of vehicles and roads as well as overloading.

In January, at least 53 people were killed and 21 others seriously injured in an accident in the western village of Santchou.