A Night to Remember: Total Lunar Eclipse Over Cameroon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnlineORG | On the evening of Sunday, 7 September 2025, Cameroon will witness a spectacular total lunar eclipse, often called a “Blood Moon”. This celestial event will provide a dramatic and unforgettable sight for skywatchers across the region.

For observers in Yaoundé and across Cameroon, the eclipse will unfold in distinct stages:

The penumbral eclipse begins at approximately 18:12 WAT , when the Moon first enters Earth’s faint outer shadow.

The total eclipse begins at 18:30 WAT , with the Moon fully immersed in Earth’s darkest umbral shadow.

The maximum eclipse occurs at 19:11 WAT , when the Moon is deepest within Earth’s shadow.

Totality ends around 19:52 WAT, followed by the gradual fading of the eclipse until about 21:55 WAT.

During totality, the Moon will likely take on a haunting reddish hue, created by sunlight refracted through Earth’s atmosphere—a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering. The total phase will last for roughly 82 to 83 minutes, making it one of the longest lunar eclipses of the decade.

While the Moon will rise low in the east at the start of the eclipse, visibility will improve as it climbs higher. For the best view, observers should seek a clear horizon to the east.

Why This Event Matters

This eclipse is part of the Saros 128 cycle, a repeating series of lunar eclipses. It is the 41st of 71 eclipses in this cycle.

The full Moon on this date is also known as the “Corn Moon”, linking the celestial spectacle to seasonal traditions of harvest. Events like this connect both science and culture, reminding us of humanity’s shared bond under the same night sky.

Viewing Tips