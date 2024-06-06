Addressing Rumors and Ensuring Authenticity: Cameroon Football Federation Clarifies Ticket Sales

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline | In recent days, a wave of rumors has spread across social media, stirring confusion and doubt regarding the authenticity of tickets for the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying match between Cameroon and Cape Verde. The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has stepped forward to address these concerns and reinforce the integrity of their ticketing process.

The Indomitable Lions, the national team of Cameroon, are the target of the rumors, which FECAFOOT has categorically denied are unfounded and intended to harm their reputation before a significant sporting event.

According to the announcement from FECAFOOT, as an affiliate of both FIFA and CAF, the federation carries substantial responsibilities. These include representing Cameroon on the international stage and ensuring the smooth and fair management of local events.

In an official press release dated June 6, 2024, FECAFOOT has declared that tickets sold directly by the federation will be the only valid tickets for the match scheduled on June 8, 2024, at the Yaoundé Omnisports Stadium. This move is part of a broader strategy to curb counterfeit ticket sales and guarantee that all attendees have a legitimate path to witness the game.

Tickets are available at various price points, ranging from FCFA 2,000 to FCFA 25,000, catering to a wide array of fans. These tickets can be purchased at official locations including the FECAFOOT Headquarters, Centre Regional League, Edimo-Playce shop, and several Tradex Service Points in locations such as Bastos, Carrefour Essomba, Cité Verte, Emana, Mballa II, Messamendongo, Mvolyé, and Nsam.

The federation urges all supporters of the Indomitable Lions to purchase their tickets from these authorized outlets and come out in strong numbers to support their team. This response not only aims to clarify the current situation but also serves as a call to action for fans to unite behind their team, turning out in force and ensuring a vibrant atmosphere at this pivotal match.