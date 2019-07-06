AFCON 2019 – Nigeria Vs Cameroon – Live

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, the Current Africa Cup of Nations champions, will be facing the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the last 16 of the 2019 edition.
LIVE streams
Eagles is sending the Lions home. Home coming Lions
Oga Brown Sugar, how market?
Half time score:
Cameroon 2, Nigeria 1