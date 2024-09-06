AFCON Qualifiers: Prime Minister Urges Indomitable Lions to Represent Cameroon Honourably

Share Facebook

CRTV | The Prime Minister – Head of Government has invited players of the national football team to be ready to play against Namibia next Saturday, September 9, 2024 in any stadium which will be chosen by The Confederation of African Football – CAF.

Joseph Dion NGUTE was speaking in Yaounde during a meeting with players of senior male national football team, The Indomitable Lions.

The session was part of a series of meetings the Prime Minister has been holding with major actors of football in the country since Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The entire squad selected for the match against Namibia attended the meeting with the Prime Minister.

The about-an-hour discussions took place in a convivial atmosphere.

The Prime Minister said his concern was to be certain that the team is in good shape, has all it needs, and is not being affected by the noise.

About the venue for the match, Joseph Dion Ngute called on them to be ready to defend the country with honour in any stadium that the Confederation of African Football chooses.

The Head of Government said the country has many stadiums now and Cameronians in every part of the country have the right to watch the Lions play.

The Prime Minister – Head of Government charged the group of players to reflect the Lion Fighting Spirit when they clash against Namibia on Saturday in their AFCON qualifier.

He told them that the hopes and aspirations of the sports – loving public of Cameroon is now focused on them and victory must be the watchword.

The meeting with the players of the Indomitable Lions comes after separate audiences which the Prime Minister Head of Government accorded to the Head Coach of the team and to the Minister of Sports and Physical Education.

The football stakeholders have been urged to join forces in order to create a conducive environment that will permit the Indomitable Lions to make Cameroonians proud in Saturday.