Cameroonians nabbed in Pretoria for allegedly printing fake currency

Algoa FM | Two Cameroonian Nationals appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Wednesday for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit South African and American currency.

Spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha says Jude Yaya Oka and Evans Akor Tiku were arrested in a crime intelligence operation and charged with contravention of the Currency Act and violation of the Reserve Bank Act.

He says Organised Crime in collaboration with SAPS K9 and representatives from the Reserve Bank descended at a premises in Silver Lakes Pretoria at the Fountains Residential Estates where a self-storage unit was subjected to a search.

Police were led to the unit after the two suspects were interviewed.

Captain Ramovha says inside the storage were black plastic bags that the accused were busy loading into a nearby parked vehicle.

He says the counterfeit money, as well as a printer, was confiscated.

The accused will be back in court on 10 September, pending bail application.