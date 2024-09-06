President Paul Biya Meets with Xi Jinping

Share Facebook

On September 4, 2024, President Xi Jinping of China met with Cameroonian President Paul Biya during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing. The leaders announced the elevation of China-Cameroon relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, underscoring over five decades of diplomatic relations and cooperation.

President Xi praised Biya’s long-standing commitment to China-Africa relations, emphasizing the steady growth of mutual respect and beneficial collaboration between China and Cameroon. He highlighted China’s support for Cameroon’s unity, security, and development, and outlined plans to enhance cooperation in infrastructure, industry, agriculture, and healthcare.

President Biya, on his eighth visit to China, thanked Xi for the warm reception, noting China’s role in advancing Cameroon’s economic growth through investments. He reaffirmed Cameroon’s commitment to the one-China principle and expressed a desire to deepen high-level exchanges and invite more Chinese investment to bolster his country’s development.

The meeting also reinforced both nations’ intent to collaborate on global governance issues, striving to promote fairness and safeguard the interests of developing nations. Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, also attended the meeting.