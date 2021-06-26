Alane singer Wes dies aged 57

Share Facebook

NU | Wes Madiko, the singer who scored a worldwide hit in 1997 with the song Alane, has died at the age of 57. His manager made this known in a statement to Cameroonian media .



Madiko, who was born on January 15, 1964, died after an infection he contracted in hospital, the singer had been in a coma for several days.

The singer returned in 2020 for a collaboration with DJ Robin Schulz, who gave the well-known hit a remix. In 1998 he contributed to the soundtrack of the second part of De Leeuwenkoning , which featured his song In Youpendi .

By Alane sold more than 10 million singles worldwide.