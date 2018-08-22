Au moins 16 sécessionnistes armés neutralisés, un camp d’entraînement démantelé dans le Sud ouest

KOACI.COM Mercredi 22 août 2018 – L’armée camerounaise a démantelé mardi un autre camp d’entraînement des secéssionnistes dans la région du Sud ouest a-t-on appris de sources sécuritaires.
Le camp d’entraînement des sécessionnistes dans le petit village de Malende, arrondissement de Muyuka, dans le département du Fako (Sud ouest), a été pris d’assaut par le bataillon amphibie du Bir, une unité d’élite de l’armée Camerounaise.
“De nombreuses exactions commises par les gangs armés sécessionnistes contre les civils étaient coordonnées depuis ce camp d’entraînement”, rapporte la division de la communication du ministère Camerounais de la défense.
Le bilan fait état, d’au moins 16 sécessionnistes armés tués lors des combats. Plusieurs autres ont été capturés.
Le 17 août dernier un camp d’entraînement des sécessionnistes était démantelé à Manyu un autre département du sud ouest devenu épicentre de la lutte armée dans le cadre de la crise anglophone.
Les régions du nord ouest et du sud ouest sont secouées depuis octobre 2016 par des revendications corporatistes qui ont pris la coloration sociopolitique et identitaire
Une infime partie des camerounais d’expression anglaise qui sont 20% de la population, revendique la sécession du pays et la création de l’État d’Ambazonie.
Les violences entre séparatistes armés et forces de défense et de sécurité ont fait au moins 90 morts dans les rangs de l’armée régulière.
Au moins 20 mille Camerounais ont fui ces violences pour se réfugier au Nigeria.
Armand Ougock, Yaoundé
Assuming that it is NOT FAKE NEWS, then
8.000.000 – 16 = 9.999.984 Secessionists yet to be neutralised.
Conclusion
Dictator Biya’s war remains UNWINNABLE
The Taliban defeated the Soviets, the US has spent 17 years in Afghanistan and can still not defeat the Taliban.
“One and indivisible” LRC can NEVER defeat “one and indivisible” SC
You idiot. Majority of Anglophones are not secessionists. They are just silent because of your crude and brutal methods and threats. How on earth are you comparing Anglophones with the Taliban? Taliban is not a tribe or ethnic group. It is a group created on ideology and nobody is forced to be part of it. You care you call it fake news if that makes you happy. Fact is the reality will not and will never change in your favour.
Your response is not appropriate to what he wrote. He was just stating figures and some historical facts. I don’t see where he equate Ambazonia to any other group.
Ambazonia has come to stay whether we like it or not. The Ambazonia population is siding with the Amba struggle and not with LRC.
If Amba people were against the struggle like the war would have ended long ago. Only Ambazonia can defeat Ambazonia
Do not waste your quality time on that Beti boy. He knows that SC is gone but he does not want to accept reality. That is the reason he prefers to use insults as a weapon. Insults have never prevented me and will never prevent me from expressing myself without fear or favour.
This statement of fact has been well documented on this forum
” VIvre ensemble ” manu militari has NEVER EVER succeeded in history and it will NEVER succeed WITH ” one and indivisible” SC
BYE BYE LRC, BUEA HERE WE COME
@SEPARATIST aka SECESSIONIST
u are always said “BYE BYE LRC, BUEA HERE WE COME” but u still here on lrc wed side.
hahahahahhaah water na water
KIKIKIKIKIKIKIKIKIKIKIKKIKIKIKIKI ,HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAHA “laughing ”
please please ambasonia you need to do more video and taking pictures
Fake news
@james2 Bla bla bla..Did i read u say majority of anglophones are not for seccession? what are they then for? Etat Unitaire non Decentralise? becos that is what u have,to offer them….U will cry more.The Federal Republic of Ambasonia has come to stay,whether u like it or not.
Way to go.
Terminate all these mot$&&&ers.
The noose is tightening up.
we are killing them “ambasonia ” we don’t need to show u any proofs.
ambasonia need more voodooo or black magic