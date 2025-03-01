Ballon d’Or 2024: John Bosco Nchindo Wins, Eto’o Surprises Everyone | + video

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The highlight of the night was the crowning of John Bosco Nchindo as the 2024 Cameroonian Ballon d’Or winner. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder, currently dazzling for Coton Sport de Garoua, received the prestigious award from the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) in recognition of his outstanding season.

Having made a name for himself with Young Sports Academy of Bamenda last season, Nchindo’s technical brilliance, creativity, and playmaking ability earned him the accolade. His impressive performances not only led to his transfer to Coton Sport but also cemented his place as one of the brightest footballing talents in Cameroon. He succeeds Emmanuel Mahop, the winner of the previous edition.

Other Major Award Winners

While Nchindo’s triumph was the night’s biggest moment, the ceremony also celebrated other outstanding figures in Cameroonian football:

Naomi Leslie Ndjoah Eto won the Women’s Ballon d’Or . Her absence was felt, but her mother gracefully received the award on her behalf.

won the . Her absence was felt, but her mother gracefully received the award on her behalf. Colombe Sportive du Dja et Lobo was named Club of the Year , solidifying its place as a dominant force in Cameroonian football.

was named , solidifying its place as a dominant force in Cameroonian football. Jules Armand Kooh Bioumla stole the spotlight with multiple individual awards, including the Top Scorer of the year.

Samuel Eto’o’s Bombshell Speech: A Call for Unity

The most striking moment of the night came when Samuel Eto’o, President of FECAFOOT, took the stage. In a speech that caught everyone by surprise, the Cameroonian football icon extended an olive branch to his supervising minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, signaling a potential end to months of friction between them.

“It is true that we have seen certain situations from opposite angles. Your Excellency Mr. Minister, the president of one of your federations that I am, thanks you.”

These words carried a weight of reconciliation, hinting at a possible truce after prolonged tensions that had cast a shadow over Cameroonian football governance. With the Indomitable Lions facing crucial years ahead, this gesture could mark a turning point in rebuilding trust and unity within the football ecosystem.

A Night of Football, Unity, and New Beginnings

The Cameroonian Ballon d’Or 2024 was more than a celebration of footballing excellence; it was a reminder of the sport’s power to bring people together. From John Bosco Nchindo’s well-deserved victory to the groundbreaking speech by Samuel Eto’o, the night left fans hopeful for a brighter, more unified future for Cameroonian football.

As the dust settles, all eyes are now on these footballing stars to continue shining, both on the national and international stages. Could this be the start of a new golden era for Cameroonian football? Only time will tell.