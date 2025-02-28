CPDM Councilor Faces Expulsion for Calling for Paul Biya’s Retirement

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Léon Theiller Onana, a municipal councilor in Monatélé and a member of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), is facing expulsion after publicly asking for President Paul Biya to step down. His comments have sparked tensions within the party, revealing deepening divisions ahead of the 2025 presidential election.

According to certain sources, the presidential palace played a direct role in Onana’s expulsion from the municipal council. His unusual stance—that Biya, who is now 93 years old, should not seek another term—has sparked a rapid pushback from the party leadership.

In response to the expulsion procedures, Onana voiced shock and resistance, emphasizing his determination to advocate for his generation. “I will fight to the end…” he stated in a Facebook post, expressing his willingness to challenge the ruling party’s hardline stance on leadership succession.

This instance highlights the growing internal strife inside the CPDM, as conversations regarding political transition become more sensitive. As the 2025 elections approach, Onana’s dilemma raises serious concerns about the state of political expression within the party and across the country.