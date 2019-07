Daijiworld | Bengaluru police arrest Cameroon national for circulating fake Indian currency notes



Rs 33.70 lac fake currency notes, two canon color printers, 150 A4 size paper sheets, one sticker cutter, one scale, cello tape, one mobile and passport are seized by the police from the accused.

Dieudonne Chrispol arrived to India in the year 2017 by tourist visa. He did not renew the visa and began to stay in the country illegally.

A case was registered at Banasvadi police station.