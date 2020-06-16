Black people in France feel racism all around [+video]

June 16, 2020 1 Comment

The impact of the murder of George Floyd continues to shine a light on everyday discrimination felt amongst black and ethnic communities. For members of black communities in France the events of the past few weeks have felt particularly personal. Adam Reed reports.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

One comment

  1. joshua
    June 16, 2020 at 15:42

    With the others or many communities in those countries, why always black people?
    I guess, we tell them to behave and also, have a good culture. They, are not
    representing the black race today and tomorrow with a good picture.

    Reply

