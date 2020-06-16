Black people in France feel racism all around [+video]

The impact of the murder of George Floyd continues to shine a light on everyday discrimination felt amongst black and ethnic communities. For members of black communities in France the events of the past few weeks have felt particularly personal. Adam Reed reports.WATCH VIDEO HERE
With the others or many communities in those countries, why always black people?
I guess, we tell them to behave and also, have a good culture. They, are not
representing the black race today and tomorrow with a good picture.