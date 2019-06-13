Home / English / Boko Haram attack on Cameroon island kills 24

Boko Haram attack on Cameroon island kills 24

June 13, 2019 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE Reuters | Around 300 suspected Boko Haram militants swarmed onto an island on Lake Chad in Cameroon’s far north on Sunday and killed 24 people, including 16 Cameroonian soldiers stationed at military outposts, officials said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the district of Darak, about 1,000 km (600 miles) from the capital Yaounde, is one of the worst atrocities carried out by Boko Haram in Cameroon in years, a military source said.

The assailants arrived in boats and attacked the island’s eight military outposts, Darak mayor Ali Ramat told Reuters.

Check Also

Cameroon House Speaker denounces foreign interference in internal affair

Xinhua | Cameroon’s House Speaker of National Assembly Cavaye Yeguie Djibril on Monday denounced foreign …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
massa consequat. sem, libero elit. sit pulvinar facilisis