CameroonOnline.ORG | San Francisco 49ers wide receiver of Cameroonian descent Brandon Aiyuk had an odd start to his offseason when he was pulled over by police just two miles after driving off in his brand-new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk—a $90,000 high-performance SUV.

The officer, unaware of who Aiyuk was, suspected the vehicle might have been stolen. The 26-year-old NFL star recorded the interaction, during which the officer mentioned Aiyuk had previously been cited for driving unregistered Dodge Chargers—vehicles frequently targeted by thieves. Despite Aiyuk explaining that all the cars in question were brand new and legally his, the cop remained skeptical.

When Aiyuk questioned the reasoning, the officer admitted he did not watch football. Aiyuk, quick with a comeback, replied, “You don’t have to watch football. Nothing says I’m stealing cars.”

Adding to the irony, Aiyuk’s Jeep sported a dealership plate that read “Stole It”—a marketing gimmick meant to suggest the owner got a great deal. The situation eventually de-escalated when Aiyuk lightened the mood, revving the engine for the officer before being allowed to continue his drive.

A Frustrating Offseason for Aiyuk

This offseason incident follows a difficult year for Aiyuk, whose 2024/25 season ended early due to MCL and ACL injuries in Week 7. The 49ers also struggled with injuries across the board, particularly missing running back Christian McCaffrey, which put additional pressure on the passing game.

In his last full season (2023/24), Aiyuk posted impressive numbers—1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 75 receptions—but was snubbed from both the Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections. With his recovery in progress, he will be looking for a strong comeback in the 2025/26 season.

For now, though, it seems Aiyuk’s biggest challenge off the field is driving while famous—or at least, driving while in a car that some officers find suspicious.