Legal Turmoil at Cameroon Baptist Convention: A Criminal Case Emerges

CameroonOnline.ORG | A legal battle continues to engulf the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC), with a new criminal case—the first among 10 legal actions—opening in a Yaoundé court on February 13, 2025.

Over the past year, dismissed CBC members have filed multiple lawsuits challenging the 2023 amended CBC Constitution and the decentralized elections held on November 23, 2024. While most cases have been civil, the latest suit, filed before the Yaoundé Court of First Instance, accuses former CBC officials of violating a prior court ruling.

Allegations and Accused Parties

The plaintiffs, Emi Emmanuel from Bamenda and Albert Luma from Buea, argue that CBC leaders proceeded with elections despite a November 21, 2024 court order suspending them in Yaoundé. The accused include former CBC Executive President Rev. Dr. Nditemeh Charlemagne, former CBC Chairperson Yosimbom Mkong John, and a surprising addition—a 15-year-old boy, Rinda Kawep Jumbuin.

Legal Consequences and Next Steps

The litigants seek a two-year prison sentence and financial penalties for the accused. The case, filed as a private prosecution, requires a 40,000 FCFA deposit for proceedings to continue. The next hearing is set for February 27, 2025.

CBC’s defense argues that no elections took place in Yaoundé, and the inclusion of a minor as an accused party is legally questionable. They assert that the plaintiffs, no longer CBC members, lack the standing to sue over internal church matters.

As legal disputes persist, this case adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing leadership crisis within the CBC. The court’s next decision could have significant implications for the future of the denomination.